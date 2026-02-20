The Fake News Show The View Is Under FCC Scrutiny

The FCC issued new guidance in January to late-night and daytime hosts, requiring them to give political candidates equal time.

There are exceptions to the rule, including for newscasts, “bona fide” interview programs, and coverage of live events or documentaries. Carr has raised questions about the talk-show exemption and whether it should remain in place.

“The FCC has not been presented with any evidence that the interview portion of any late-night or daytime television talk show program on air presently would qualify for the bona fide news exemption,” according to the agency’s public notice last month.

Carr suggested last year that investigating “The View,” whose hosts have frequently been critical of the Republican president, might be “worthwhile.”

Who would mistake The View for a news program? It’s totally biased left. Even when they occasionally have a right-wing guest, they pillory the person.

The equal time provision applies only to broadcast, not streaming or internet programs. That needs to change. Democrats have successfully transformed talk shows and alleged comedy shows into political campaigns.

This follows the Tallarico-Colbert hoax.

Chairman of the FCC Brendan Carr joined us today to address the Colbert Hoax alleging the Trump administration forbade CBS from airing an interview with James Talarico, and his answer was perfect:

“Well, look, as soon as I found out that Talarico was on, I went down to the bowels of the FCC, the Media Bureau. I found the dump button, I pushed it, and I said, ‘These are MAGA airwaves now. You can’t run that on here.'”

“No, the reality is I woke up Tuesday morning, and I saw on social media that the FCC had allegedly refused to air an interview, and this has been just so amazing to watch in terms of why everyday Americans have lost so much trust in the legitimacy of the legacy media.”

“It simply did not happen.”

[Tallarico fundraised over a million dollars with this hoax]