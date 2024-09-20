Bill to Protect Donald Trump Passes the House

The House just passed a bill to take one of the Secret Service’s excuses away for not protecting DJT. They like to say that Donald Trump isn’t president now, so he can’t get beefed up security. I dare the Senate not to pass it and Biden not to sign it.

It’s not only DJT, look at what they did to Robert F. Kennedy, son and nephew to an assassinated presidential candidate and president respectively.

The House passed it with 405 votes. Not everyone wants to kill Donald Trump. However, who is going to protect us from our government??? Wake up, Democrats. You will be next. Go back to normal and eject the commies.

Just In: House passes “Enhanced Presidential Security Act” bill with 405-0 to mandate equal Secret Service protection for all major Presidential candidates. pic.twitter.com/zz7cgZ4P6t — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) September 20, 2024

TO RECAP WHAT IT TOOK TO GET US HERE

Just to recap, the FBI and Secret Service have known all along that five assassination teams were hunting Donald Trump. Three of the teams are foreign. They know the Iranians want to kill him. We have no borders so only God knows who is here ready to kill our candidates.

They didn’t secure the scene in Butler on July 13, wouldn’t use drones, let a nut with a range finder roam around for hours, refused communications, and didn’t show up for the police training. The police sniper temporarily disarmed Matthew Crooks, and then the USSS snipers took out Crooks. Also, the head honchos told the agents not to ask for added security for DJT because they wouldn’t get it. Then, the head honchos told the media that no one asked for extra manpower.

The USSS won’t give Congress the details, and the House produced a damning report.

That takes us to September 15 and the Trump public golf course and attempted assassin Ryan Routh. He managed to hide out in the bushes outside the course for hours – unseen. He was caught with about five minutes to spare by one agent in an advance team. God bless that agent and all the agents who protected Donald Trump. As for Acting Director Rowe, he’s a political bureaucrat who praises Mayorkas and Biden. The one before, Kimberly Cheatle, is dangerous and led the Cheney team. Someone should investigate the Cheneys.

The FBI was following another former candidate, Tulsi Gabbard, on her plane trips. She is a loyal, patriotic American who serves the country. Meanwhile, communist BLM and Antifa run around fairly freely, never demonized by Democrats.

That takes us to today, and the House has to pass a bill for something that is common sense.