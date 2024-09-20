LIberal Jewish Democrat Goes MAGA

M DOWLING
I have been meaning to post this excellent and heartfelt speech by a liberal Democrat who is now MAGA on points of agreement. Democrats can be great Americans, too.

Harvard graduate, a liberal, Jewish Democrat, Shabbos Kestenbaum joined MAGA and is stumping for Donald Trump. He asked his Jewish brothers and sisters to please vote Republican just this one time. He has become an activist and is part of the lawsuit against anti-Semitic Harvard. Harvard is DEI, but not for Jews.

He tried to meet with Democrats, including Harris, and they wouldn’t meet with his group. Republicans and Donald Trump did.


