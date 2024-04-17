Surprise! Dark Money Funds the Hamas Protest Blockades

Billionaires are funding the radical Hamas movements throughout the United States. The Soros clan, alleged Jews, are big supporters.

According to Free Beacon, a Soros-funded organization fundraises to bail out the radical “Free Palestine (Hamas)” organization that blocked bridges and routes to airports.

The Washington Free Beacon reports that The Community Justice Exchange, part of the Soros-funded Tides Center, solicits legal defense donations for arrested protesters. The umbrella organization is A15Action.

The radicals in question are trying to cause the greatest economic impact possible. It’s a global movement.

They Support Hamas

BREAKING: Pro Palestinian Protesters Disrupt Seattle Airport Protesters are currently outside Seattle Tacoma International Airport, blocking cars from entering. This comes as protests have erupted all over the US, interfering with bridges and airports. https://t.co/O8kHnalihe pic.twitter.com/xlG2yYUYTz — Salt Flash (@SaltFlash) April 15, 2024

This link is to the account of one of their propaganda reporters.

According to the A15Action website, these are the participating cities:

Mexico City, Mexico; Bogota, Colombia; Medellín, Colombia; Seoul, South Korea; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Taipei, Taiwan; Melbourne, Australia; Johannesburg, SA; Sydney, Australia; Brisbane; Australia; Athens, Greece; Catalonia, Spain; Utrecht, Netherlands; Genoa; Italy; Brussels, Belgium; Vienna, Austria; Belfast, Ireland; Dublin, Ireland; Montreal, Canada; Halifax, Canada; Ottawa, Canada; Tallahassee, FL; Chicago, IL; Detroit, MI; Indianapolis, IN; London, UK; Long Beach, CA; Tampa, FL; Miami, FL; New York City & New Jersey; Oakland, CA; Orange County, CA; Philadelphia, PA, Phoenix, AZ; San Antonio, TX; San Diego, CA; Seattle, WA; St Louis, MO; Minneapolis-St Paul, MN; Adelaide, Australia; Canberra, Australia; Alice Springs, Australia; Houston, TX; Western MA; Portland, OR; Hobart, Australia; Castlemaine, Australia; Geelong, Australia; Darwin, Australia; Cyprus.

A15Actiondotcom organized the blockade protests in San Francisco, Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia, Florida (which made short work of them), and dozens of other cities.

Their website directs users to a “bail and legal defense fund” hosted by ActBlue, the Democrat Party’s massive online fundraiser. They take money from foreign entities. The money went to “community-based organizations” for bail, court fees, and fines.

Bay Area Police in riot gear are about to confront Hamassholes who shut down the Golden Gate Bridge. pic.twitter.com/0yxd3Yo8FR — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 15, 2024

The Goal

They target economic chokepoints to cause financial disruptions, such as plane delays.

All are under the A15Action umbrella, a newly formed group. The same communists keep changing the groups, forming new ones, so you can’t ACORN them.

Mobs of crazed, pro-Hamas leftists have been blocking traffic this week in various parts of the country, shutting down bridges and blocking access to airports.

As usual, very few of them are being arrested or prosecuted for this terrorism, but those who are held accountable are being bailed out.

Where is the bail money coming from? Organizations funded by George Soros and other communist billionaires, naturally. In the end, it’s all meant to weaken and destroy the United States, unless you think it would be great to live in a Marxist country.

