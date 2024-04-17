The Bidenomics Plan for the Average American

The Cost of Living under Bidenomics

Jobs

Many new jobs created in the United States under Joe Biden are part-time. Biden’s economy is hitting middle and lower-income Americans hard.

We haven’t even felt the full impact yet, as needy people from all over the world come in illegally, demanding the help NGOs promised them.

The regime that lied about J6, COVID-19, and spying is also lying about job numbers.

11 out of the last 13 jobs reports have been revised down from the original headline-generating numbers. The regime is cooking the books. pic.twitter.com/et1hbGRTkT — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 8, 2024

Housing

People are being evicted from their homes in large numbers. They can no longer afford their mortgages and rent payments. As Biden’s economy makes us poorer, people can’t pay for housing, and landlords need more money to cover those who don’t pay.

According to The Associated Press, evictions are 50% higher in some cities, and overall, increasing 78.6% since 2021.

The AP also says that evictions have skyrocketed by 50% since January. Bankruptcies are up 13% since September. Business bankruptcies are up 30%.

Homelessness is increasing. Eviction filings are more than 50% higher than the pre-pandemic average in some cities, according to the Eviction Lab, which tracks filings in nearly three dozen cities and ten states. Landlords file around 3.6 million eviction cases every year.

As Bidenomics makes us poorer, we need cheaper housing. Isn’t it funny how this follows the path of communism, the World Economic Forum predictions, and Soros claims?

Among the hardest-hit are Houston, where rates were 56% higher in April and 50% higher in May. In Minneapolis/St. Paul rates rose 106% in March, 55% in April, and 63% in May. Nashville was 35% higher and Phoenix 33% higher in May; Rhode Island was up 32% in May.

The latest data mirrors trends that started last year, with the Eviction Lab finding nearly 970,000 evictions filed in locations it tracks — a 78.6% increase compared to 2021 when much of the country was following an eviction moratorium. By December, eviction filings were nearly back to pre-pandemic levels.

At the same time, rent prices nationwide are up about 5% from a year ago and 30.5% above 2019, according to the real estate company Zillow.

Energy

Gas prices are beginning to soar. Since the beginning of the year, the average national price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas has jumped nearly 14%, amounting to more than 40 cents per gallon, according to AAA data shared with ABC News.

In some states, prices have climbed dramatically over the past month. In Utah, the average price of a gallon of gas has increased by 60 cents, while prices over that same period have jumped 55 cents in Alaska and 43 cents in Oregon, AAA data showed.

Electricity is skyrocketing.

Since January 2021, electricity prices have soared 29.4%. That is 50% more than overall inflation, which is also awful. It is rising 13 times faster than the previous seven years, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Seven years before Biden took office, electricity prices rose just 5%. Retail Stores

Retail stores are closing up to 30% over 2022. US retailers shut almost 5,500 stores in 2023 – with major brands like Bed Bath & Beyond, Walgreens, and Rite Aid leading the pack.

However, the home and office sector was hit hardest, accounting for over 30 percent of all closures – more than twice the amount in 2022.

Socialism, Communism, Marxism

Marxism can’t have a middle class or a rising lower class. It can’t have small businesses. A permanent underclass is needed to become dependent on centralized government.

There is a stiff price to be paid for socialism, and the people who pay are the poor and the middle class as they drain our money. Shoplifting, soft-on-crime with criminals as victims, Democrat protesters, wars, centralized State control, and attacks on housing, jobs, gasoline cars, and small businesses through regulations and high taxes all demand the average American pay a price.

