Billionaires live in luxury but plan to take yours away over a climate fraud

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg is a UN climate change and cities envoy. This is the man who only uses private jets that emit more than 500 times the carbon footprint of a typical car. However, if questioned about it, he’d likely assume John Kerry’s posture — he’s important.
He has mansions, big vans, and all the other carbon-emitting luxuries, and is an enormous hypocrite. While billionaires like him live in glorious freedom to pollute, they want to make sure none of the rest of us do.
I’m honored to serve as @UN Special Envoy for Climate Ambition & Solutions, and the first Global Ambassador for #RacetoZero & #RacetoResilience. Climate change is a global challenge, and I’m looking forward to continuing to accelerate progress.https://t.co/M73XGiFwFt pic.twitter.com/QM6c1jPRQb
— Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 5, 2021
Meanwhile, he could care less that major polluters like China won’t do anything until 2030, and won’t do anything then either.
Globalist Bloomberg wants to take our cars, our A/C, and so on, while he owns homes in New York City, the Hamptons, Westchester, N.Y., London, Bermuda, Vail, C.O., and Wellington, F.L., according to Fox News.
Let’s not ignore other billionaires involved in this nonsense like John Kerry, who lives lavishly.
Yes, the earth has warmed, and it’s concerning. At the same time, no one knows if this warming isn’t a natural event or if it’s caused mostly by man. The Left’s only approach is conservation, and they don’t know if that will work either.
Somehow, turning over our resources and wealth to greedy, far-left billionaires and elitist dictators in the U.N. doesn’t seem like a solution.
FACEBOOK IS PUSHING THE FRAUD ALSO
Facebook, run by a billionaire, is pushing climate change fraud also. They have created a climate change “mythbusting section.” They will add “informational labels” to some climate change-related posts made by users in the U.K., with plans to expand this policy to additional countries.
“We’re also starting to add informational labels to some posts on climate in the UK that direct people to the center, and we plan to expand to more countries soon,” the press release claims.
Apparently, they’re scientists now. We have to get off Facebook and stay off ASAP.
The Climate Science Information Center was already accessible in Germany, France, the U.K. and the U.S. and has been expanded to 12 more countries.
Facebook only sees things through the far-left lens and they are incapable of being honest, just as Bloomberg is incapable of it.
If Mike ditches the private jets and escalades and starts riding a bike .I might buy his line of B.S.
Bloomberg should be on all Patriots’ Public Enemy List. Both Bloomberg and his illgotten fortune must be a major enemy target in the coming civil war.
I remember the haughty, my feces has no odor, Arianna Huffington having the same attitude was questioned about her huge air conditioned mansion after chastising everyday Americans’ energy usage for air conditioning our homes. Her answer was that she was important, entertained so many other important people so needed a huge air conditioned mansion. Hypocrites, all of them, and their purpose in life is to lord their wealth over all of us little people. And we are seeing what happens when the little people elect a man who worked for us instead of the political and connected establishment.
We should call it like it is. We will “own” nothing, but can “rent” what we want. Who then “own” the product. The new and upcoming Feudal Lords will create newly organized Vassal States. Their Fiefdoms will subjugate the masses in ways never imagined in times past. It will likely create newer forms of Manorialisms in order to structure every level of control. The initial sign of this is the buying up of vast private farmland by none other than one of the greatest Billionaires, Bill Gates. Eventually there will be nothing but Corporate Farmland. Once a “food supply” can be controlled, then entire countries can be controlled.
“Socialism” has been the “word of the day” but that pales in comparison to what may be coming. By the time the public realizes socialism isn’t the final goal it will have been too little, too late. It is Serfdom that is the real protagonist and the lack of education precipitates it inevitability. A person must consider the whole, the entire spectrum of events in the modern era to understand where it might lead.
The political parties are not there to “protect” the public at large. The hearings regarding GameStop is a clear indication where their loyalties are. It’s time for the Goldwater approach,
“extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice…”,
“Tolerance in the face of tyranny is no virtue…”.
“Those who seek absolute power, even though they seek it to do what they regard as good, are simply demanding the right to enforce their own version of heaven on earth. And let me remind you, they are the very ones who always create the most hellish tyrannies. Absolute power does corrupt, and those who seek it must be suspect and must be opposed.”
Since it is a budding religion will the comrades have special “dispensation” while the serfs have to follow every rule down to last detail? (rhetorical)
I used to read 1984 as a youth and wonder how it would all come to pass and now we know, with the twin false religions of globull warming or climate change (weather) and the Jonestown Covid cult.