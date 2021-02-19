Billionaires live in luxury but plan to take yours away over a climate fraud









Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg is a UN climate change and cities envoy. This is the man who only uses private jets that emit more than 500 times the carbon footprint of a typical car. However, if questioned about it, he’d likely assume John Kerry’s posture — he’s important.

He has mansions, big vans, and all the other carbon-emitting luxuries, and is an enormous hypocrite. While billionaires like him live in glorious freedom to pollute, they want to make sure none of the rest of us do.

I’m honored to serve as @UN Special Envoy for Climate Ambition & Solutions, and the first Global Ambassador for #RacetoZero & #RacetoResilience. Climate change is a global challenge, and I’m looking forward to continuing to accelerate progress.https://t.co/M73XGiFwFt pic.twitter.com/QM6c1jPRQb — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 5, 2021

Meanwhile, he could care less that major polluters like China won’t do anything until 2030, and won’t do anything then either.

Globalist Bloomberg wants to take our cars, our A/C, and so on, while he owns homes in New York City, the Hamptons, Westchester, N.Y., London, Bermuda, Vail, C.O., and Wellington, F.L., according to Fox News.

Let’s not ignore other billionaires involved in this nonsense like John Kerry, who lives lavishly.

Yes, the earth has warmed, and it’s concerning. At the same time, no one knows if this warming isn’t a natural event or if it’s caused mostly by man. The Left’s only approach is conservation, and they don’t know if that will work either.

Somehow, turning over our resources and wealth to greedy, far-left billionaires and elitist dictators in the U.N. doesn’t seem like a solution.

FACEBOOK IS PUSHING THE FRAUD ALSO

Facebook, run by a billionaire, is pushing climate change fraud also. They have created a climate change “mythbusting section.” They will add “informational labels” to some climate change-related posts made by users in the U.K., with plans to expand this policy to additional countries.

“We’re also starting to add informational labels to some posts on climate in the UK that direct people to the center, and we plan to expand to more countries soon,” the press release claims.

Apparently, they’re scientists now. We have to get off Facebook and stay off ASAP.

The Climate Science Information Center was already accessible in Germany, France, the U.K. and the U.S. and has been expanded to 12 more countries.

Facebook only sees things through the far-left lens and they are incapable of being honest, just as Bloomberg is incapable of it.

Related