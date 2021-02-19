Murders and carjackings in 2021 expected to shatter records in Democrat-run city of Chicago









Neither the snowy weather nor the election of a Democrat president has slowed down the out-of-control crime in Chicago. In fact, murders and carjackings are already on pace to shatters last year’s shocking numbers.



Chicago started the year with 51 murders in January, the highest figure in four years. In addition, there were 201 shootings last month. Although crimes like robberies and burglaries are down, the violent crime and murder rates are of great concern to city officials.



Police officials and prosecutors met via video call in early February to discuss ways to stem the rising number of carjackings. Most concerning, according to officials, is the young age of carjackers. Concerned city officials say that carjackers as young as 12 years old have been arrested.



Chicago saw 1,415 carjackings in 2020, more than double that of 2019 and the highest since 2001. If the current trend holds, city officials predict there could be as many as 1,800 carjackings this year.



WTTW News in Chicago reported there were 218 vehicular hijackings just in the first month of 2121. That’s a staggering 283 percent increase from the same month last year.



Not only are the carjackers younger, they are also more violent. For example, retired Fire Department Lt. Dwain Williams was shot and killed on December 3, 2020, during an attempted carjacking. One 15-year-old boy was arrested soon after the incident. Three other suspects were subsequently arrested. They were 18, 19, and 20 years old and they were all charged with murder.



Ironically, the community is asking for cooperation with the police. Last year, cities across the country sought to defund police departments or substantially limit their powers. But now it seems they help from the police.



Perhaps the unintended consequences of attempting to defund the police is an dramatic increase in crime. Who could have predicted that?





