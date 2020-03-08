Billy Joel Arms up, Tells Vandals, “Bring It On!”

Billy Joel told a cheering crowd at a February 20th concert that his house was hit during the previous concert, but he’s armed now. He has dogs, lights, guns, and he hopes they try it again. “Bring it on,” he said jokingly.

“Welcome, Madison Square Garden. Last time I was here they hit my house. I guess everyone knows I’m not home.

“I got dogs, lights, guns, everything at the house now.

“I’m hoping they try it again. Come on, come on! Bring it on!”

His house was hit in January by intruders, who trashed his home office and damaged dozens of motorcycles.

Nothing was stolen, and no one was home, but he’s prepared if it happens again.

Watch: