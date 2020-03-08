Judge asks a little girl with autism to show her stuffed puppy at a dog show

By
M. Dowling
-
0

A little girl with autism at a dog show brought along her stuffed puppy. When the judge notices her watching, he asked her if she wanted to show her dog. She agreed and ran with the puppy to the loud cheers of the audience. Her reaction at the end was wonderful.

Watch:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply