Bin of absentee ballots tossed in a dumpster in Louisville, KY

Authorities are investigating a bin of absentee ballots found discarded in a Kentucky dumpster. They believe they have identified the postal employee who dumped the ballots and the person is “no longer employed by USPS.”

A contractor renovating a home discovered 112 undelivered absentee ballots and political flyers in Louisville, Kentucky, that had been discarded into a dumpster, according to WDRB Louisville .

“It’s very discouraging,” said Nore Ghibaudy, a member of the Jefferson County Board of Elections. “We don’t need that for the Louisville post office folks, and we don’t need that for the voters, either.”

“The ballots and political flyers have already been returned to the USPS and will be delivered to customers today,” Special Agent Scott Balfour of the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General assured voters in a statement. “USPS OIG Special Agents are working to identify who is responsible for discarding the mail. When the investigation is concluded, the case will be presented for federal prosecution to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

This can’t be of course since mail-in balloting is safe and secure. Also, Democrats told us there is no voter fraud. Those are baseless claims by President Trump, the media tells us and all is well.