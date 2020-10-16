Shock poll: Strong majority of Saudis view Trump’s peace plan favorably

A poll by an Arab-American pollster found that a strong majority of Saudis view President Trump’s “Deal of the Century” plan for Middle East Peace favorably.

ALL ARAB NEWS also reports that the poll found that more than 7-in-10 Arabs in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Jordan believe that the Arab world is heading for “normalization” deals with Israel, even if Palestinian leaders continue to resist all international efforts to make peace.

That’s more than here. The Democrats completely ignore President Trump’s successful efforts at peace.

A strong majority, 58% of Saudis, are “favorable” to President Trump’s Mideast Peace plan.

President Trump should receive the Nobel Peace Prize for this, but he won’t because he’s a Republican.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met in Washington with Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the Saudi Foreign Minister, and publicly encouraged the Kingdom to make peace with Israel.

The Prince didn’t refer to Israel but praised US efforts to “enhance regional peace and stability.”

Going around Palestinians and isolating them was a brilliant move. The Arabs in the region know who is creating the region’s problems, and it’s not Israel.

IT WAS A ZOGBY-ARAB-AMERICAN INSTITUTE POLL

The groundbreaking poll was conducted between June 28 and July 2, 2020, by James Zogby, founder of Zogby Research Services and president of the Arab-American Institute.

The project surveyed 3,600 Arab respondents’ attitudes in five countries and territories — Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the Palestinian Authority.

Some 1,005 Israelis were also surveyed for another section of the study.

At the same time, General Kelly, the former Chief of Staff to Donald Trump, says Trump “… is the most flawed person I have ever met in my life.” Really? Hasn’t he met Joe Biden and his son Hunter?

President Trump is so flawed that he had a booming economy, tax cuts for the middle class, tightened the border, grew manufacturing in the US, brought experimental drugs to dying patients, brought down the price of drugs, cut red tape, enabling a quick vaccine for COV, quieted Kim Jong Un, took a tough stance with Moscow and Tehran, made good on most promises he made, and so much more, plus he effectuated amazing PEACE DEALS!