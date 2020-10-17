Dan Bongino has cancer but it’s treatable

Popular political commentator and radio host Dan Bongino has Hodgkins Lymphoma. It is treatable and he was very upbeat when he made the announcement.

“Just a little bit of bad news on a personal note,” Bongino told his radio audience Friday. “We did get a diagnosis yesterday from my doctor. … Unfortunately, it is cancer. It’s lymphoma, the Hodgkin’s type. But it is treatable.”

“I do have cancer, and that is hard for me to say,” Bongino added. “But we’ll be OK, and I am optimistic. That’s not some act I’m putting on for the show.” He said he has a strong support system and the “best audience in the business.” It’s very bad news. Dan is a hero. Watch:

BREAKING: Dan Bongino officially diagnosed with lymphatic cancer. pic.twitter.com/d68Lqu1yDV — SV News🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) October 16, 2020

The former Secret Service agent and New York Police Department officer told his audience late last month that he had been diagnosed with a “very scary” tumor in his neck. Fans flooded him with best wishes.

He tweeted after the surgery.

Thank you all for your kind words & well wishes.

I’m out of surgery & I feel good. They removed the entire tumor from my neck.

The bad news is, it looks like lymphoma.

The good news is, there are treatments options.

Either way, it’ll be okay. Thank you all for your support 👍 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 7, 2020