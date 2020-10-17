Dan Bongino has cancer but it’s treatable

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Popular political commentator and radio host Dan Bongino has Hodgkins Lymphoma. It is treatable and he was very upbeat when he made the announcement.

“Just a little bit of bad news on a personal note,” Bongino told his radio audience Friday. “We did get a diagnosis yesterday from my doctor. … Unfortunately, it is cancer. It’s lymphoma, the Hodgkin’s type. But it is treatable.”

“I do have cancer, and that is hard for me to say,” Bongino added. “But we’ll be OK, and I am optimistic. That’s not some act I’m putting on for the show.”

He said he has a strong support system and the “best audience in the business.”

It’s very bad news. Dan is a hero.

Watch:

The former Secret Service agent and New York Police Department officer told his audience late last month that he had been diagnosed with a “very scary” tumor in his neck. Fans flooded him with best wishes.

He tweeted after the surgery.

1 COMMENT

  2. THAT IS terrible news – as this article indicates, Dan Bongino IS AN AMERICAN HERO.
    And God Knows, we need every rabid American patriot we have and could use millions more like him.

    Add Dan to your prayer list;

    Dear God, PLEASE bless Dan Bongino with a cure for his cancer, 4 more years of President Trump and the UTTER DEMISE OF THE DEEP STATE LEFT WING MISCREANTS.
    Amen

