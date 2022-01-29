Bio Male Lia Thomas Exposes Her Male Genitals in the Locker Room & Is Attracted to Women

If you are a bio male with you all your male parts, you can expose yourself as long as you say you are a woman.

Lia Thomas is a man with his male parts intact who competes as a female swimmer at UPenn while claiming to be transgender.

The real-female swimmers are complaining about feeling “uncomfortable in our own locker room.” He walks around nude quite a bit and has said he is still attracted to women despite the hormone treatments.

“It’s definitely awkward because Lia still has male body parts and is still attracted to women,” one female swimmer told the Daily Mail.

The swimmer said that multiple teammates have raised their concerns with their coach, trying to get Thomas ousted from the female locker room.

“We were basically told that we could not ostracize Lia by not having her in the locker room and that there’s nothing we can do about it,” she said

The teammate added that Thomas appears to enjoy all the attention and said it affects the team more than it does her [him].

Thomas previously competed on UPenn men’s swim team for three years as Will before transitioning in 2019

Women in a locker room should not be subjected to looking at his male genitals, especially knowing he’s sexually attracted to women. They also can’t defeat him in the meets because he is a male. It’s ruining the sport.

Men cannot become women and women cannot become men at this time. All they can do is change their appearance. The people who claim to care about women, don’t care about their rights at all.

There is something mentally wrong with Lia Thomas but the people who allow this to happen are in far worse shape.

