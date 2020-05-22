Biological boys went from no notable wins to top runners in girls’ races

Three girls suing the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference are among the fastest runners in the state. Plaintiffs Selina Soule, Chelsea Mitchell, and Alanna Smith recently asked the judge in the case, Robert Chatigny, to recuse himself after he told the plaintiffs to stop calling their biologically male competitors “males” and refer to them as “transgender females.”

They are suing to keep biological males out of female competitions. Too few girls can now advance to regionals and win scholarships when biological boys decide to call themselves girls.

Male puberty brings tremendous physical advantages that are unbridgeable, especially in sprinting and strength, according to author Abigail Schrier in an op-ed for Newsweek.

She gives an example of the fastest female sprinter in the world, American runner Allyson Felix. Felix ran the 400-meter in 49.26 seconds. Based on 2018 data, nearly three hundred high school boys in the U.S. could beat it.

Two boy runners competing with Connecticut girls “had no notable achievements in sprinting; now, identifying as female and competing against girls, they have taken first place in 13 out of 14 state championship events,” Schrier reports.

The boys are quite lucky. The judge in the case has already decided, before the trial is over. He ordered the girls’ attorneys to call the boys, transgender girls. To do otherwise if bullying, he said. The judge added that it is consistent with science to call biological boys, transgender girls.

All they have to do apparently is say they feel like girls.

Chatigny said during an April 16 conference call:

What I’m saying is you must refer to them as “transgender females” rather than as “males.” Again, that’s the more accurate terminology, and I think that it fully protects your client’s legitimate interests.

Referring to these individuals as “transgender females” is consistent with science, common practice, and perhaps human decency.

To refer to them as “males,” period, is not accurate, certainly not as accurate, and I think it’s needlessly provocative. I don’t think that you surrender any legitimate interest or position if you refer to them as transgender females. That is what the case is about.

This isn’t a case involving males who have decided that they want to run in girls’ events. This is a case about girls who say that transgender girls should not be allowed to run in girls’ events. So going forward, we will not refer to the proposed intervenors as “males”; understood?

There is no empirical proof this is consistent with science. Biologically, they are boys. The judge is discriminating against women and girls.

If he falsely believes these boys are scientifically girls, this case is over, and so is women’s sports.