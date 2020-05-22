Left calls for 300k contact tracers to reopen, privacy will be protected, sort of

Americans have given up basic liberties for a promise of safety without any evidence it will work. In fact, WHO conducted a study in 2019 saying social distancing does not warrant the trade-off. JP Morgan recently compiled data showing the virus appears to have its own dynamics unrelated to social distancing.

Officials told us the lockdowns would only be for two weeks, then four, and only until we flattened the curve. It has been two months and now we must wait until there are no deaths and contact tracing is in place. The left does not want to give lockdowns up and has this new excuse.

The left wants to know all about you, track you, and they promise not to reveal your private information. It’s for the common good.

Watch:

The left wants 300,000 contact tracers for the common good. That will be 300,000 new unionized government jobs, according to the AP. It would involve weeks of contact with a contact tracer who acts as interrogator, therapist, nurse to control a roadmap of who the infected people are and who they had contact with. If you are in contact with someone who had it, they could monitor you.

That 300,000 number is six times that of TSA agents.

Watch:

The tracing training program at Johns Hopkins requires tracers to give up all their medical information and any COVID information can be shared publicly. The basis for this is it’s necessary for the public good. It’s the camel’s nose under the tent. They will track you and know all you’ve done.

Instead of the people determining the public good, the technocrats determine the public good.

This presents a grave danger to privacy.

Just like the 9/11 terror attack gave us FISA, TSA agents, the Patriot Act, and so on, it will become permanent. The information and technological tools can be weaponized.

Promises of privacy are worthless. Tracking technology can have a terrible effect on freedom and freedom of expression. We have seen that already.

In Carpenter v. US, the court wrote, “Detailed travel and location data provides an intimate window into a person’s life, revealing not only his particular movements, but through them his ‘familial, political, professional, religious, and sexual associations.'”

If we allow this even temporarily, these people will never give up the power.

Here’s someone who knows the goal is to make this tracking permanent:

