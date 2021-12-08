Biological Male at UPenn Is Ruining Women’s Swimming

















The biological male swimmer at UPenn Lia Thomas, formerly Will Thomas, 22, smashed TWO US women’s records in weekend competition. Thomas finished one race 38 seconds ahead of him/her nearest rival.

Thomas broke two swimming records at an Akron, Ohio contest. The bio male won the women’s 1,650 freestyle in a record time of 15:59.71 beating the closest rival Anna Sofia Kalandaze by 38 seconds. Thomas regularly breaks records.

In the 500 freestyle, Thomas beat everyone by 14 seconds.

This bio-male ruined it for women for many years to come.

As we reported, bio-male Thomas competed in an event between Princeton and Cornell.

His success as a woman comes after competing as a man for three years up until November 2019.

The NCAA allows this if the bio-male uses testosterone suppression treatment for a year. However, men are just built bigger and stronger. The NCAA didn’t bother to consider that.

In high school. Thomas was a star swimmer — AS A MAN! He’s ruining women’s swimming, singlehandedly.

