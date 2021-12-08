NZ’s Globalist PM Says There Is No Endpoint to the Vax Program

















New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, a fascist climate radical, who loves compulsory everything, is telling us what the globalists want us to know. That is, “There’s not going to be an endpoint to this vaccination program…”.

Once fascists have power, they don’t relinquish it, and the toothy PM rules with such a nice smile.

Ardern is considered to be a “rock star” politician and most of the people are fine with her rules, not all, but most. However, her policies are not without critics.

Ex-Pat New Zealander Trevor Loudon says she’s proposing laws to clamp down on free speech.

He said people are also concerned about her changing the structure of the government to make it an affirmative action government for the Maori natives. Loudon said it’s long been a communist program.

On the international front, Loudon added that she has also propelled the country into the arms of China.

Perfect. She’s perfect for The Great Reset.

Watch:

NEW – “There’s not going to be an endpoint to this vaccination program…,” says New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern.pic.twitter.com/YdjZEIBGFx — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 7, 2021

