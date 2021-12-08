De Blasio’s Mandate Will Keep Half of the Minority & White Population from the Public Square

















The New York City mandate is worse than we thought. Half of the Black people in New York City are not vaccinated. Almost 50% of Hispanics are not vaxxed and more than 40% of Whites. They are all going to be banned from the public square and from employment. (video below)

Does the communist mayor, Bill de Blasio, née Warren Wilhelm, actually think his mandate is reasonable, necessary, or legal? And, is he really going to make 5-year olds show passports to go into a restaurant.

There is no science to back any of this.

Thank God this man is gone on January 1st. The only problem is the new mayor probably will be just as bad. There might be hope with the vaccines, however, because Black Lives Matter wants the vaccine mandates lifted and they pretty much run the city now.

Watch:

Related















