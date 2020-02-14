Biological male qualifies to run as a woman in the USA Olympic trials

A biological male marathon runner who says he is a transgender woman is set to compete in the USA Olympic trials later in February.

Megan Youngren was one of 63 women who officially qualified for a spot in the 2020 U.S. Olympic trials at the California International Marathon. Her time of 2:43:52 put her in 40th place for the race, and also made her the first openly transgender athlete that will compete in that race to make it to Tokyo, according to Sports Illustrated.

Megan Youngren “is set to make history on Feb. 29 as the first openly transgender athlete to compete at the U.S. Olympic marathon trials,” Sports Illustrated reported.

Youngren qualified for the trials after a strong performance on Dec. 8, 2019, in the California International Marathon.

SHE TRAINED HARD

“People will try to put it down by saying, ‘That’s too easy because you’re trans.’ But what about the 500 other women who will qualify?” Youngren told the magazine. “There’s probably someone with the exact same story.”

“I trained hard,” she said, adding she “got lucky,” and “dodged injuries.” “I raced a lot, and it worked out for me. That’s the story for a lot of other people, too.”

For the past year, Youngren has reduced her testosterone levels after having come out as a female in 2012. Her levels are well within that required by the Olympic Committee.

Youngren follows in the footsteps of Chris Mosier, the first transgender man to compete in an Olympic trial, and the first transgender athlete to be sponsored by Nike.

Except for testosterone, Megan has the body structure and power of a male. If this continues, what does this do to women’s athletics?

