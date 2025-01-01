Biological Male Will Compete As a Woman in the Boston Marathon

A 57-year-old trans-identified male who previously sued a spa for not allowing him to bathe with women has announced that he has been accepted to compete as a “woman” in the 2025 Boston Marathon. Riya Young Suising, born Robert Chien Hwa Young, has placed on the winner’s podium at multiple women’s running competitions.

Outkick reports he was born in the name Robert Chien Hwa Young, and he joyously announced his acceptance in a post on Facebook. He wrote, “Yay! 15th Boston next April, and I barely made it in this time.”

He barely made it and only did so because of the rules. Males qualify by demonstrating a time of three hours and 35 minutes. Fake females or non-binary can qualify with four hours and five minutes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riya Suising (@riyasuising)

