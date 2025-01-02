UK: Grooming Gangs Raped 1400 Children Over 16 Years

Grooming gangs in the UK have raped 1400 children over 16 years. It’s been well-known for years, but nothing has been done. The police are afraid they will be called racists. The media makes excuses for the groomers.

The prime minister says victims of grooming gangs have been ignored because of political correctness.

In plans announced on Monday, the government pledged more data on the makeup of grooming gangs, including ethnicity, to help ensure suspects “cannot hide behind cultural sensitivities as a way to evade justice.”

She told the BBC the gangs were “overwhelmingly” made up of British-Pakistani males.

Basically, the BBC acts as if these girls were asking for it, and these guys work as taxi drivers, so it’s not their fault.

The PC BBC excuses non-white grooming gangs while ignoring the victims. The young girls are drinking and drugging so they deserved it. There was a time when people would look to help these girls and protect them. The groomers, men of prey, are looked upon as just taxi drivers trying to earn a living in the new normal.

1,400 KIDS RAPED IN THE U.K. BECAUSE AUTHORITIES FEARED RACISM CLAIMS!? The Rotherham child abuse scandal revealed that at least 1,400 children were abused over 16 years, primarily by men of Pakistani heritage. Fear of being labeled racist led local authorities and police… https://t.co/c4jnHz48Hf pic.twitter.com/70ZsUXKJzr — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 1, 2025

