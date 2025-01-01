The FBI Spokesperson Is a “Moron?”

Dowling Bottom Line
The FBI needs to hire better people. The following is the FBI’s initial statement. Earlier today, the FBI spokesperson said, “This is not a terrorist event. What it is right now is improvised explosive devices that was found.”

By definition, terrorist attacks are only caused by white supremacists. Muslim attacks are events with explosives.

I think this woman is KJP’s sister.

The FBI later admitted it was a terrorist attack, and the man was flying an ISIS flag as he plowed into a crowe of innocent people.


