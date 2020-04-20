Bipartisan ‘breakthrough’ plan by 50 House members to open the USA for business

Fifty bipartisan congressmen in the House came up with a bipartisan plan [read below] to open the government. There was an equal number of Republicans and Democrats.

As you read this, consider what is missing. It includes big spending and obstacles. There are some very good things like bringing our medical supply chain back to the homeland, and rapid testing.

The biggest obstacle is it comes from the House and brings Nancy Pelosi, and then Chuck Schumer into the mix. Right now, it’s between the president and the governors. How many more roadblocks do we need?

REQUIREMENTS TO OPEN GOVERNMENT

The plan singles out hotspots and seeks to contain them. It calls for robust and rapid testing. A concerning requirement is a contact tracking database. It could be fine but it depends on how they use it. If it’s just for tracking the disease but does not put a marker on people to control them, then fine.

A few of the requirements: robust testing, frontline workers get PPE’s such as gloves, masks, goggles, school children and teachers must wear masks, mandatory configuring of layouts for workplaces to suit social distancing [do we know that this works better than herd immunity?], real-time health care worker information and hospital space [are we going to use those ridiculous charts again?], cleaning requirements, and more.

In order to open the government, which is currently at Great Depression rates of unemployment, the following will have to happen:

Bring our supply chains back from overseas

Loans for ailing businesses

Review regulations that stood in the way

Direct investments [taxes, stimulus, debt on the federal level] into states, counties, cities, towns, tribal governments

Job training stimulus

Infrastructure investment [stimulus, taxes, debt]

New and continued stimulus [endless increased debt until we crash and burn]

Agriculture relief

Does it really have to be this complicated as our economy crashes and lives and livelihoods are destroyed? Where is the sense of urgency?

HERD IMMUNITY

If we look at Sweden and Brazil, they too didn’t shut down and are doing better than many of their counterparts. They are relying on herd immunity.

In addition to herd immunity, this illness is mostly affecting very select groups of people: elderly, pre-diabetics, obese, people with serious underlying illnesses like diabetes, obesity, heart disease, cancer, and so on.

A renowned physician, Dr. David Katz, was on ‘Life, Liberty, and Levin,’ an intellectual show that hosts prominent societal influencers as guests. Dr. Katz had a piece in the NY Times months ago that has turned out to be accurate today.

Titled, “Is our fight against Coronavirus worse than the disease,” it outlined the dangers of not balancing precautions with economic considerations.

Here are two screenshots from the article:

Last night on Levin’s Sunday night Fox show, he described herd immunity and why it is necessary:

BLUE STATES ARE IN THE MOST TROUBLE

CNN is trying to shame red states that did not shut down with a recent article. Ironically, it is the blue cities and states with Democrat governors that are suffering the most.

LaCorte News reports: Currently, New York has 933 deaths per million people. Oklahoma – one of the states in the CNN report – has 36. South Dakota, another state “shamed” for not issuing stay-at-home orders, has 8 deaths per million. Steve Krakauer, a media analyst, and critic, notes in his Twitter feed that South Dakota and several other states mentioned in the report, already peaked.”

The eight red states with Republican governors that did not shut down are rural and they social distance by nature of their populations being spread out.

The big cities, with mostly Democratic governors, are suffering the most.

In the end, flyover country will fare the best as they slowly develop herd immunity.

In the end, this entire plan to shut down endlessly was a leftist boondoggle and still is. The leftists won’t open until the disease flatlines. Thus, we need to protest.

OPINION

The plan starts out with the false premise that the Wuhan Virus will be part of our lives for the indefinite future until we have a vaccine. A vaccine may never come, and the virus could disappear if we allowed herd immunity.

This virus has qualities like SARS and HIV. We don’t yet have a vaccine for either of those. We don’t have a vaccine for the common cold. Instead of just looking for a vaccine, we need to consider herd immunity with social distancing for the population that is in danger. But this plan continues with the leftist schemata for the most part and keeps the government shut down for way too long.

All we are doing now with social distancing is flattening the curve and we aren’t stopping the disease. The only things that do stop it are vaccines and herd immunity.

We need cures and we already do have treatments that are working.

READ THE PLAN

Back to Work Checklist by Fox News on Scribd

THE FULL VIDEO WITH THE RENOWNED DOCTORS