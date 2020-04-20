We could start opening the USA up soon and save our economy

Democrats are focusing on mass testing for the Wuhan Virus which will take entirely too long. We need to test the way we always have and as we do for polling, that is, take random samples over several days. We also need to do more than wait until the virus flatlines.

It isn’t what many of our politicians want. They want to keep this going and spend lavishly.

TESTING

No, we don’t need to test everyone in the country before we open for business. We can save our economy if we act quickly. Unfortunately, our imperious leaders are slowing things down over politics.

Renowned Dr. David Katz, the founding director of the Yale-Griffin Research Center, addresses the testing needs required to open up:

HERD IMMUNITY

If we look at Sweden and Brazil, they didn’t shut down and are doing better than many of their counterparts. They are relying on herd immunity.

In addition to herd immunity, this illness is mostly affecting very select groups of people: elderly, pre-diabetics, obese, people with serious underlying illnesses like diabetes, obesity, heart disease, cancer, and so on. We need to focus on isolating them, not everyone.

A renowned physician, Dr. David Katz, was on ‘Life, Liberty, and Levin,’ an intellectual show that hosts prominent societal influencers as guests. Dr. Katz had a piece in the NY Times months ago that has turned out to be accurate today.

Titled, “Is our fight against Coronavirus worse than the disease,” it outlined the dangers of not balancing precautions with economic considerations.

Here are two screenshots from the article:

Last night on Levin’s Sunday night Fox show, he described herd immunity and why it is necessary:

BLUE STATES ARE IN THE MOST TROUBLE NOT RED

CNN is trying to shame red states that did not shut down with a recent article. Ironically, it is the blue cities and states with Democrat governors that are suffering the most.

LaCorte News reports: Currently, New York has 933 deaths per million people. Oklahoma – one of the states in the CNN report – has 36. South Dakota, another state “shamed” for not issuing stay-at-home orders, has 8 deaths per million. Steve Krakauer, a media analyst, and critic, notes in his Twitter feed that South Dakota and several other states mentioned in the report, already peaked.”

The eight red states with Republican governors that did not shut down are rural and they social distance by nature of their populations being spread out.

The big cities, with mostly Democratic governors, are suffering the most.

In the end, flyover country will fare the best as they slowly develop herd immunity.

In the end, this entire plan to shut down endlessly was a leftist boondoggle and still is. The leftists won’t open until the disease flatlines. Thus, we need to protest.

WATCH THE VIDEO WITH RENOWNED DOCTORS DISCUSSING A BETTER PLAN