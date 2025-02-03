Bishop Budde Resettles Illegal Aliens for Millions in Taxpayer $$$

Bishop Mariann Budde is the propagandist and Episcopal bishop who tried to humiliate the Trump family and officials during the National Prayer Breakfast at the National Cathedral, a bastion of leftism. She might have an ulterior financial incentive as she lives royally in her $1.6 million mansion. In 2023 alone, she collected millions from grants to resettle people here illegally. The Episcopal Migration Ministry received $53 million in 2023 alone.

After the National Prayer Breakfast, she went on a speaking tour on cable ‘news’ and gave scorching interviews to legacy media against the administration.

Partial Report from The Center for Immigration Studies

Episcopal Bishop Mariann Budde’s sermon to President Trump during an inaugural prayer service, coupled with her church’s advocacy for humanitarian immigration programs, reveals a striking hypocrisy — one that could be seen as self-serving and even a conflict of interest.

That’s because the federal contracting arm of the church, Episcopal Migration Ministry (EMM), is paid to bring in people on resettlement programs that Trump has temporarily paused and targeted for re-evaluation.

EMM budget figures for 2024 are not available yet, but in 2023 it earned $53 million from various taxpayer-funded government programs to resettle 3,600 individuals.

She resettled thousands of people and got some of that money.

Reporter Paul Sperry wrote on X that Anti-Trump Rev. Mariann Budde’s Washington National Cathedral claims it “receives no operating support from the federal government,” but it does get grants from the federally funded Save America’s Treasures program thru the nonprofit National Trust for Historic Preservation.

She was making out quite well. Follow the money?

FOLLOW THE MONEY: Episcopal Bishop Mariann Budde SLAMMED President Trump during the national prayer over immigration. One problem: she receives HEAVY kickbacks through taxpayer funded programs that incentivize immigration. pic.twitter.com/HQuSUxTFbl — David Khait (@David_Khait) February 2, 2025

Some Episcopal ministers are concerned about her continuing as a Bishop.

CALL FOR EXCOMMUNICATION: This is Episcopal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde.

She is now a worldwide disgrace to the Christian faith and a servant of Satan, now undisguised. Her actions are more than corrupt, and we call for her to be excommunicated from the Episcopal church. pic.twitter.com/0fZplD6eoW — ✝️ Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante, MD PhD FACFEI ♿️ (@TheRebelPatient) January 29, 2025

She has given to Barack Obama, and her eldest son is tied to a Soros PAC.

BREAKING: The eldest son of the Rev. Mariann Budd who scolded Trump at the national prayer service not to harm gays, transgenders, Muslims & illegal aliens, works for the former head of BARACK OBAMA’s campaign tech team in Chicago. Amos Budde contributes to Soros’ Swing Left PAC. pic.twitter.com/Guht29Nywr — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 22, 2025

