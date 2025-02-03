Bishop Budde Resettles Illegal Aliens for Millions in Taxpayer $$$

By
M Dowling
-
1
74

Bishop Mariann Budde is the propagandist and Episcopal bishop who tried to humiliate the Trump family and officials during the National Prayer Breakfast at the National Cathedral, a bastion of leftism. She might have an ulterior financial incentive as she lives royally in her $1.6 million mansion. In 2023 alone, she collected millions from grants to resettle people here illegally. The Episcopal Migration Ministry received $53 million in 2023 alone.

After the National Prayer Breakfast, she went on a speaking tour on cable ‘news’ and gave scorching interviews to legacy media against the administration.

Partial Report from The Center for Immigration Studies

Episcopal Bishop Mariann Budde’s sermon to President Trump during an inaugural prayer service, coupled with her church’s advocacy for humanitarian immigration programs, reveals a striking hypocrisy — one that could be seen as self-serving and even a conflict of interest.

That’s because the federal contracting arm of the church, Episcopal Migration Ministry (EMM), is paid to bring in people on resettlement programs that Trump has temporarily paused and targeted for re-evaluation.

EMM budget figures for 2024 are not available yet, but in 2023 it earned $53 million from various taxpayer-funded government programs to resettle 3,600 individuals.

She resettled thousands of people and got some of that money.

Reporter Paul Sperry wrote on X that Anti-Trump Rev. Mariann Budde’s Washington National Cathedral claims it “receives no operating support from the federal government,” but it does get grants from the federally funded Save America’s Treasures program thru the nonprofit National Trust for Historic Preservation. 

She was making out quite well. Follow the money?

Some Episcopal ministers are concerned about her continuing as a Bishop.

She has given to Barack Obama, and her eldest son is tied to a Soros PAC.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz