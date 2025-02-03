Warning to FBI Leakers?

A poster on the FBI Reddit thread warned FBI leakers on evading DOGE and his team (see post below). It’s unclear if the poster is connected to the FBI or just trying to be helpful to any agent stupid enough to leak this carelessly.

The Reddit poster also shared information on this link.

In other news, there are rumors online that the FBI plans a protest today and will walk off the job. The posts are drawing mockery after the way the FBI handled Antifa and Black Lives Matter compared with their handling of J6 protesters.

People aren’t mentioning the insane way the 2014 Nevada Cowboys were treated during the Bundy standoff when they protested in a remote building they occupied. Compare that to Occupy Wall Street communists. One cowboy protester was killed after being followed and shot at while he rode in a van with other protesters.

According to Raw Alerts, The protest is a direct response to Acting FBI Director Brian Driscoll’s refusal to comply with an order demanding the disclosure of the names of FBI employees involved in the January 6 cases.

The Reddit Post

Elon has a message to leakers: They are out.

With regard to leakers: if in doubt, they are out https://t.co/0fxCqt4RxL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2025

