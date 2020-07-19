Bklyn Borough Prez told residents to talk to fireworks’ users, now a woman is dead

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said last month that fireworks are not violent so residents should “go talk to the young people or the people on your block who are using fireworks” instead of calling 911 or 311.

Shatavia Walls, 33, did just that and now she is dead, shot eight times. She was so young and now she is dead. Her companion, Kelvin Hernandez, was also hit. He is still alive. All she did was ask them to stop shooting off fireworks.

To put the icing on this, Adams is going to run for mayor!

Eleven people were shot in New York last night.

Adams, who spoke about the fireworks scourge at a news conference last month, insisted Saturday that “the first line of interaction when it comes to non-criminal behaviors should be between neighbors.”

“If a situation escalates to the point where someone is becoming disrespectful or violent, the police should be called,” Adams added. “We can never and will never condone any form of violence. The person who shot Ms. Walls must be found and held criminally responsible. My heart goes out to her and her entire family on this horrific incident.”

Adams is a brain dead leftist, and he has blood on his hands.

He is one of the crazies who wants to send social worker types to disputes that have the potential for violence.