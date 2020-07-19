Watch Mayor Wheeler’s peeps set fire to the Portland police union building

Did you know the building housing the Portland police union was burned Saturday night? Probably not, unless you watch Fox News.

THE STORY

Rioters broke into the association’s office around 10:45 p.m., according to the Portland Police Bureau, while others blocked nearby North Lombard Street with dumpsters, which were soon lit on fire.

The rioters, clad in helmets and carrying clubs and shields started a fire inside in a desk as they chanted, “black lives matter!” Officers were able to put the fire out.

As police officers arrived, most of the rioters fled, but not all.

Officers declared a riot for obvious reasons. There is a riot a night in Portland and still the officials are clueless.

Officers and rioters clashed. People in the crowd hurled projectiles including rocks, smoke bombs, and paint-filled balloons, injuring some officers.

Order was restored by 11:30 p.m.

At the same time, another batch of communist commandos in the downtown area barricaded doors around the Hatfield courthouse – a federal building. Some blocked a gate to the Justice Center which houses inmates and police officers.

Federal officers deployed tear gas and other crowd control measures in response, according to video footage from the area.

We will hear how terrible the police are to use tear gas on these ‘mostly peaceful demonstrators.’ Many in the media and in their corporate boardrooms really are the enemy of the people. That’s why they were so angry when the President said it – they were found out.

People remained downtown for several more hours, police said.

PORTLAND POLITICIANS WANT FEDS OUT! LET THE RIOTS CONTINUE!

Portland officials are trying to get federal officers to stop making arrests and leave the city. They choose to let this lawlessness continue until the rioters get tired.

Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said he would not order officers to withdraw.

“A federal courthouse is a symbol of justice—to attack it is to attack America. Instead of addressing violent criminals in their communities, local and state leaders are instead focusing on placing blame on law enforcement and requesting fewer officers in their community,” he said in a statement.

“This failed response has only emboldened the violent mob as it escalates violence day after day.”

Portland Mayor/police commissioner Ted Wheeler, a far-left Democrat, told reporters in a virtual briefing Friday that he wasn’t invited to meet with Wolf and wouldn’t have met with him even if he was invited.

Things appeared to be winding down before federal officers stepped up their enforcement, Wheeler said. Seriously, that’s what he said.

Police Chief Chuck Lovell said he did not meet with Wolf.

THE CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS CALL POLICE THE SAME NAMES THE RIOTERS USE

The bureau later said that the Portland Police Association’s president, Daryl Turner, attended an event with the secretary.

Turner has spoken out against Wheeler and other officials. In a statement released on July 8, he said his group has “no confidence that City Council will stop the rioting and looting and protect the safety and livelihoods of all Portlanders.”

Officers have been called “murderers,” “pigs,” and “white supremacists” by the [violent losers] and others, including members of the council, Turner said, urging Councilmembers to remind people that officers are humans and should stand up to condemn the violence unfolding in the streets.

The council is comprised of Wheeler, Commissioner Amanda Fritz, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, and City Auditor Mary Hull Caballero – all far-left.

WATCH THE VIDEOS

Coordinated attacks:

#Antifa rioters flee from Portland Police after setting fires inside and outside the police union hall. Simultaneously, another mob attacked the downtown federal courthouse and barricaded exits. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/qyoUgYwA7k — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 19, 2020

This is how large the antifa mob was who started fires both inside and outside the Portland Police union hall. @tedwheeler has prohibited local police from cooperating with federal law enforcement in riot policing. pic.twitter.com/K889cy1xG6 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 19, 2020

The Portland Police union in north Portland was broken into and set on fire by antifa rioters. A riot has been declared. pic.twitter.com/kp9JucufA3 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 19, 2020

The heavy-duty barrier around the Portland federal courthouse has been torn down by antifa rioters. Video by @ShelbyTalcott: pic.twitter.com/bk0oNu80Mp — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 19, 2020

Antifa seek violent confrontation w/law enforcement. When they get it, biased media & politicians say police incited violence. After trying to smash their way inside Portland federal courthouse, they call for officers to come out. Video: @ShelbyTalcott pic.twitter.com/CxxnSbCGOz — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 19, 2020

There are two riots happening in Portland right now by antifa and BLM. In downtown they’ve torn down the fence around the federal courthouse. In North Portland they broke into the police union hall & have set it on fire. #PortlandRiots — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 19, 2020

This is the lawlessness happening every night in an area of downtown Portland. When antifa aren’t attacking law enforcement or buildings, they assault other people. pic.twitter.com/8id41aXotk — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 19, 2020