Twitter takes down Trump ad over copyright claim

Twitter removed a campaign ad after they received a copyright claim from a band called LinkinPark.

Campaigns use popular music all the time, and no one asks for the ads to be taken down, but this is a Republican president and he’s fair game.

The ad is an excellent and powerful law & order ad. It’s American. That’s really why it had to come down.

THE DELETED TWEET

