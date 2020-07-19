Twitter takes down Trump ad over copyright claim

Twitter removed a campaign ad after they received a copyright claim from a band called LinkinPark.

Campaigns use popular music all the time, and no one asks for the ads to be taken down, but this is a Republican president and he’s fair game.

It would be a shame if you retweeted the tweet below a hundred times a person.

The ad is an excellent and powerful law & order ad. It’s American. That’s really why it had to come down.

THE DELETED TWEET

Here's the President Trump video that was deleted by Twitter earlier. Please retweet and lets show @Jack that liberty, freedom and patriotism CAN'T BE CENSORED!#Trump2020 #Trump2020Landslide pic.twitter.com/Y8mSpgK7EX — Sticky Grinder 🇺🇸 (@StickyGrinder) July 19, 2020