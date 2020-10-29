Black Americans are reliable Dem votes but polls show it might be shifting

Vincent Hutchings, a political scientist who studies voter patterns at the University of Michigan, says the first major shift in black party affiliation away from the Republican Party happened during the Depression.

Franklin Roosevelt’s second administration — led by the New Deal — made the Democrats a beacon for black Americans deeply affected by the crushing poverty plaguing the country.

But many black voters stuck with the party of Lincoln.

“The data suggests that even as late as 1960, only about two-thirds of African-Americans were identified with the Democratic Party,” he says. “Now, two-thirds is a pretty big number. But when you compare it to today, that number hovers at about 90 percent.”

What happened?

Historically, African Americans turned to the Democrat Party with John F. Kennedy, who wisely reached out to Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife. He saw to it that he was released from prison while his wife Coretta was pregnant. He showed he cared for them and won 68% of their vote.

Then the 1964 Civil Rights vote, which could not have been won without the Republicans given the segregationist Democrats. But it became a negative for Republicans. Barry Goldwater, a Libertarian, won the primary over Nelson Rockefeller. He believed the Civil Rights Act was unconstitutional — although he said that once it had been enacted into law, it would be obeyed. But states, he said, should implement the law in their own time.

Goldwater sent the message that Republicans were opposed to the Civil Rights Act and the civil rights movement. Today, communists, as in the 1960s, are re-creating civil rights as the number one issue with Trump as the enemy so they can win votes. They were a strong presence when MLK Jr. marched for Civil Rights and gave his ‘I have a dream’ speech.

There was a mass exodus from the Party of Lincoln under Goldwater, and it hasn’t come back, although the parties have changed, and many Black Americans are conservative.

The Democrats are now the corporations’ party, and President Trump has reached out to Blacks and improved their lives. In 47 years, Biden has done nothing but pretend he was involved with Civil Rights. He got ahead with the support of the Dixiecrat Dems who were in the KKK. And he continued his career with mind-blowing laws against people he called ‘predators’ in the 1980s. His law sent untold numbers of Black men to prison for long sentences over trivial crimes.

POLLING IS SLOWLY CHANGING AS BLACKS BEGIN TO TRUST TRUMP

Black polling for President Trump appears to be the highest it has been for Republicans in nearly sixty years.

Oct 29, 2020 – Morning Reader Data Points: “If the presidential election was held today, would you vote for Donald Trump or Joe Biden?” National Daily Black Likely Voter % For @POTUS – October 26-29, 2020 Mon 10/26 – 27%

Tue 10/27 – 30%

Wed 10/28 – 30%

Thu 10/29 – 31% — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 29, 2020

In this next clip, the Black man who is interviewed wants to vote for Donald Trump because of China, honesty, and overall protection of the American people.

Watch:

Isaac in Pennsylvania: “I’m an African American male and I voted Democrat all my life… I realized that Democrats are not really for the people, they are for themselves…. Trump is really stepping up and putting pressure on” China. pic.twitter.com/4cSwI9cvbO — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 30, 2020



The man in this video clip is well-informed, and he makes the best case for Donald Trump of any voter. He also explains what is wrong with China, Joe.

The gentleman understands that Donald Trump is not responsible for the virus. He is obviously an immigrant but a better American than half the country.

Watch:

This guy lays out the case for re-electing Trump better than almost anyone….

pic.twitter.com/888vnFYKKk — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) October 28, 2020