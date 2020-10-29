Happy Halloween! Listen to the scientists, here’s one

By
M. Dowling
-
1

A senior Oregon health official donned a clown costume prior to announcing the daily death toll from coronavirus.

Claire Poche, a senior official of the Oregon Health Authority, made the announcement dressed in a red tie, polka dot shirt, bright yellow pants, and a full face of clown makeup.

“As of today, there have been 38,160 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, with 390 new cases being reported today,” announced the harlequin impersonator. “Sadly, we are also reporting three deaths today, bringing the statewide total for COVID-19-related deaths to 608,” she somberly continued. She is an unhappy clown.

Then health advisor Shimi Sharief, dressed in a onesie, said his costume was inspired by the Japanese anime “My Neighbor Totoro.”

We don’t know what inspired Poche’s outfit since she didn’t say. But, she is a clown.

Sharief clarified the purpose of the costumes, stating that despite the pandemic “reshaping” Halloween, the popular holiday could “still be spooky and fun.”

1 COMMENT

  2. Happy Happy Halloween, Silver Shamrock!
    (Loud Bicycle Horn Honk)

    “I remain just one thing, and one thing only, and that is a clown. It places me on a far higher plane than any politician.”

    Charlie Chaplin

