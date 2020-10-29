Happy Halloween! Listen to the scientists, here’s one

A senior Oregon health official donned a clown costume prior to announcing the daily death toll from coronavirus.

Claire Poche, a senior official of the Oregon Health Authority, made the announcement dressed in a red tie, polka dot shirt, bright yellow pants, and a full face of clown makeup.

“As of today, there have been 38,160 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, with 390 new cases being reported today,” announced the harlequin impersonator. “Sadly, we are also reporting three deaths today, bringing the statewide total for COVID-19-related deaths to 608,” she somberly continued. She is an unhappy clown.

Then health advisor Shimi Sharief, dressed in a onesie, said his costume was inspired by the Japanese anime “My Neighbor Totoro.”

We don’t know what inspired Poche’s outfit since she didn’t say. But, she is a clown.

Sharief clarified the purpose of the costumes, stating that despite the pandemic “reshaping” Halloween, the popular holiday could “still be spooky and fun.”

Oregon’s public health authority had their MD dress up like a clown and announce COVID deaths. pic.twitter.com/6MJaqQniG6 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 28, 2020