Van filled with explosives, torches, propane tanks, dynamite found in Philadelphia

Police found a van loaded with explosives in Philadelphia, abc news reported. In addition to explosives, there was other suspicious cargo inside the van discovered in Logan Circle on Wednesday night.

Action News has learned that police recovered propane tanks, torches, and possible dynamite sticks from the van.

The bomb squad is investigating. There is no word on who owns the van or if anyone has been arrested.

The discovery comes as the city remains on heightened alert following nights of unrest stemming from the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr.

#BREAKING : Phila Police discover van loaded with explosives, suspicious equipment at Logan Circle in Center City. Live report coming up at 11. @6abc pic.twitter.com/GWhMjR7D04 — Dann Cuellar (@DannCuellar) October 29, 2020

