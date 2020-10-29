Van filled with explosives, torches, propane tanks, dynamite found in Philadelphia

M. Dowling
Police found a van loaded with explosives in Philadelphia, abc news reported. In addition to explosives, there was other suspicious cargo inside the van discovered in Logan Circle on Wednesday night.

Action News has learned that police recovered propane tanks, torches, and possible dynamite sticks from the van.

The bomb squad is investigating. There is no word on who owns the van or if anyone has been arrested.

The discovery comes as the city remains on heightened alert following nights of unrest stemming from the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr., a criminal who was killed during a justified shooting. Black Lives Matter, a communist organization, sent emails to their followers and told them to ‘protest.’

Suppose you like what is going on, vote Democrat. Philly is a very far-left city.

Listen to this man:

