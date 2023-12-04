Black Chicago Residents Are Angry About Open Borders

Some black Chicago residents are angry that Joe Biden’s illegal aliens are taking up the city’s resources, depriving their people of the help they need.

Chicago is hosting the 2024 Democratic National Convention and some black residents warned them that it won’t go well if they don’t provide the resources they need.

A black resident said blacks would support Republican politicians as long as they support closing the border.

“The other community … they strictly speak for themselves. The Chinese in Chinatown speak for Chinese, the Greeks in Greek town speak for Greeks, the Hispanics in a little village speak for Hispanics, and black people speak for black Americans. We’re not African American, we’re not people of color, we’re not black and brown minority by pop, none of that. People know none of that.

“This is about our people demanding the resources just as you’re giving these people, these newcomers walking into this country. How do you take a new group of people that have paid no taxes, can’t vote, and you put them in front of the voters, and say, I’m not going to pay them (the voters)?

“So we say this to you – Mayor, Governor, President – if you …answer to them over us, do you tell them to vote for you these next elections?

“We’re going to show you how we feel about the Democratic National Convention. If you think you’re going to have a peaceful Democratic

"Do you think you're going to have a peaceful Democratic National Convention in the city of Chicago when our people starving?

