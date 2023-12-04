Cheney: If You Support Trump, You’re a “Collaborator” or in a “Cult”

Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, who lost her primary by 36 percentage points, appeared on CBS News with John Dickerson to carry on with her mission.

She doesn’t like House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and demonized him with World War II language. She claimed he’s a dishonest “COLLABORATOR” supporting the man who tried to “OVERTHROW the election. “

“What Donald Trump is trying to do, he can’t do it by himself. He has to have collaborators. And the story of Mike Johnson is the story of a collaborator and of someone who knew then and knows now that what he’s doing and saying is wrong, but he’s willing to do it in an effort to please Donald Trump,” Cheney told CBS News. “And that’s what makes it dangerous.”

“The Speaker of the House is a collaborator to overthrow the last election. to overthrow the last election?” host Dickerson asked. “Absolutely,” Cheney replied.

SHE WANTS REPUBLICANS TO LOSE THE HOUSE

She enthusiastically chatted about how she hopes the Republicans lose the House majority. Otherwise, it would be “DANGEROUS.” [Wars might go out the window?]

Dickerson asked what would happen if Mike Johnson is still House speaker on January 5, 2025; Cheney said, “he can’t be.”

“You know, we’re facing a situation with respect to the 2024 election where it’s an EXISTENTIAL crisis, and we have to ensure that we don’t have a situation where an election that might be thrown into the House of Representatives is overseen by a Republican majority,” she said.

“So you would prefer a Democratic majority?” Dickerson followed up.

“I believe very strongly in those principles and ideals that have defined the Republican Party. But the Republican Party of today has made a choice, and they haven’t chosen the Constitution. And so I do think it presents a threat if the Republicans are in the majority in January 2025,” Cheney answered.

I’m beginning to think she’s mentally ill. She pretends Republicans are dangerous as Democrats destroy the Constitution and plot a permanent one-party electoral majority with the help of anonymous terrorists, criminals, and welfare recipients pouring across our border.

If you don’t agree with her, you’re a collaborator or caught in a CULT OF PERSONALITY. We can’t think for ourselves – we’re in a cult. [Personally, I just like the agenda]

John Dickerson: “If a person is a member of Congress & they swear an oath to the Constitution, can they defend the Constitution & also endorse Donald Trump?”

Liz Cheney: “No.”

Looking at you, @RepHuizenga. Note: Huizenga has done both. We can do better in the #MI4. https://t.co/PClaCGKLlt — Thom Parker (@tapthomparker) December 3, 2023

Here’s another blatherskite:

CBS’s @margbrennan to @GovChristie: “So also, giving a fairly straight assessment is Liz Cheney, the former Congresswoman, who just did an interview with my colleague John Dickerson and told him ‘the United States is sleepwalking into a dictatorship.’” @FaceTheNation pic.twitter.com/XBEzpKmdcc — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) December 3, 2023

