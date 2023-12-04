Bo Li’s Grand Idea for All of Us: Programmable Money

Listen to Bo Li’s grandiose idea to program money and all of us, then check out what Neil Oliver is afraid will happen.

Every collectivist revolution rides in on a Trojan horse of emergency. It was the tactic of Lenin, Hitler, and Mussolini. An emergency became the justification for the subsequent steps. This technique of creating an emergency is the greatest achievement that demagoguery attains.

The IMF Deputy Managing Director is a fellow named Bo Li. He worked for many years at the People’s Bank of China. The Maoist Chinese have their hooks into all the globalist organizations. He has degrees from Stanford, Boston U, and Harvard.

His big idea is programmable money that the Central Banks can program, but don’t worry, it’s for our own good. The globalists’ big ideas are always an emergency and for the greater good.

Speaking at the IMF, Bo Li said, “…programmability, that is synthesis, can allow government agencies and private sector players to program to create [a] smart contract to allow targeted policy functions.

“For example, welfare payments, for example, consumption coupons, for example, food stamps, by programming CBDCs. Those money can be precisely targeted for what kind of people can own and what kind of use this money can be utilized for. For example, for food. So, this potential programmability can help government agencies to precisely target their support to those people who need support.”

Uh, no. If welfare recipients want to buy beer instead of milk, let them. They have free will. We can’t control everything, nor should we.

The globalists are also talking about putting expiry dates on the money. That’s real – not a conspiracy theory.

That takes me to a video I posted by Neil Oliver and his worst-case scenario of what could happen with digital IDs, CBDC’s, and the corrupt Wall Street-government marriage. It’s a dark vision, and some would say it’s a conspiracy theory. However, it is well within the realm of possibility, so I’ll leave it to you to decide. There’s nothing wrong with Oliver being the canary in the coal mine.

“… the marrying in hell of U.S. government big banks and intelligence agencies with plans to cope with the latest thing we’re being prepped to fear, which is cyberattack. The World Economic Forum is already talking openly about and actually predicting a catastrophic cyberattack in 2024, 25. This is the same lot that predicts, along with Bill Gates, World Health Organization, that imminent pandemics will be worse than COVID. Ask yourself how it is these unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats know all this is coming and when it will arrive. Ask yourself if perhaps they know it’s coming because it’s they, like Santa’s evil twin, who will deliver it to our doors under cover of night.

“Webb has pointed out, and she’s hardly alone that a catastrophic financial crash must lie in our future. Trillions upon trillions of dollars, pounds, and euros of debt are suspended over all our heads and must surely collapse.

“How to subtract all the money from every private citizen in the world and still have all the fabulously rich leftover?

“According to Webb, the authorities in the US and throughout the world cannot allow the blame for all the attendant harm to arrive at the doors of Wall Street and the rest of the financial institutions. They saw the global anger narrowly diverted back in 2008. Then the banks were gifted hundreds of billions of taxpayers’ money and have since moved heaven and earth to make sure that when it happens again, and it will happen again, banks and governments aren’t left carrying the can.

“What better cover, what better way to shift the blame than a global cyberattack that shuts down those bank’s energy grids, closes the hospitals, disables emergency services, disables all that’s been made dependent upon the Internet? And if that cyber attack can be blamed on well, let’s wonder who that might be – Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, any of those will do for a scapegoat. And with the populations of the world quaking in fear in the face of chaos and shivering hungry, what better time for centralized agencies, cabal of bank’s NGO’s and compliant politicians and the rest to step in with the solutions in the US?

“The Patriot Act was rushed through just 45 days after 9/11 under the guise of making us all safer in the face of terrorism. It gave the US government the right to monitor phone calls and e-mail exchanges, collect banking and credit records, and to track the activity of Americans on the net.

“In Britain, the online safety bill has handed big tech the power to decide what might be misinformation, disinformation or mal-information. Being true, things that the authorities don’t want you to know.

“Big Brother, which described it as a Frankenstein’s monster of a bill that will set free expression and privacy back decades, I’ve quoted U.S. President Herbert Hoover before and will again, every collectivist revolution rides in on a Trojan horse of emergency. It was the tactic of Lenin, Hitler, and Mussolini. An emergency became the justification of the subsequent steps. This technique of creating emergency is the greatest achievement that demagoguery attains.

“What better opportunity to explain to us how the solution depends upon making the Internet a fully regulated space safe from anonymous hackers, that the road to utopia is paved with digital ID? That every person’s access to the Internet to e-mail, to social media, the bank accounts depends on them offering up a digital idea that dispenses with their anonymity and their privacy and enables the state to monitor in real time anything and everything a person might read or publish or do online?

[If you think this is impossible, consider the Irish hate speech law the government wants in the once-free nation of Ireland.]

“Once the digital IDs are accepted by desperate, angry, frightened populations, what do you think the state could you next? CBDC’s and social credit scores, anyone?

“Amazon and Microsoft are among the tech giants standing ready to unite with government banks, intelligence agencies, and entities like the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, and the World Health Organization.

“All of that’s my opinion, of course, and you’re free to disagree.”

