Black DC resident nukes black lives matter, tells them to go to Chicago

D.C. resident, Nestride Yumga, cornered the Black Lives Matter ‘protesters on the streets, calling them out for their hypocrisy. She told them they are using the crisis to claim victimhood that only belongs to George Floyd.

She repeatedly told them that if black lives truly mattered, they’d be out protesting when blacks kill blacks on the streets of Chicago. She says if black lives matter, they matter all the time, not just when a black person is killed by a white cop.

She’s great! I love her. A smart, logical woman.

What’s really funny is watching white liberals tell this black woman what it’s like to be black.

She is a true American.

Watch: