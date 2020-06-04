Swamp moves in on President Trump

Commentary

The swamp critters are out for President Trump. They’re popping up everywhere. Mattis is shrieking about Lafayette Square, claiming the President’s using a Nazi slogan, ‘Divide and Conquer.’ Senator Thune wants Trump to listen to ‘protesters’ with “humility and respect.” Secretary Esper is letting the President swing for talking about bringing in troops. One of the embeds resigned today, allegedly over Lafayette. George Bush, who got us into two miserable wars, is worried about the ‘protesters’ safety and thinks we’re all racists.

Obama came out to show how superior he is.

What happened in Lafayette is being reported dishonestly. There was no tear gas used and the protesters were violent.

Twitter is supporting the rioters.

Democrats are a disgrace. Joe Biden barely criticized the protesters and is backing the rioters. Schumer calls these people “noble” and “honorable.” All of the Democrats are supporting the violent protesters.

We are all supposed to pretend the rioters and looters are “peaceful” and deserve respect. If there are ‘peaceful’ protesters deserving respect, why are they marching with looters and rioters?

These radicals are hurting our police, and demonizing them. This is a revolution. Don’t tell us we have to pretend they’re worthy of respect.

These governors and mayors are allowing cities to be destroyed. We don’t respect these people. In New York, they arrested almost 700 people and they are already released.

Millions of dollars in property damage and hundreds are injured. Why is de Blasio still in office? Why is Cuomo doing nothing???

The mayor isn’t visiting injured officers and Biden won’t go to the funerals of victims of these rioters.

Anyone who demands we respect these violent people and their abettors is a deceiver.

Watch This:

This is WRONG. Dem elected officials need to stop siding with violent criminals who are looting & burning African-American communities, assaulting their fellow citizens & and murdering police officers. #EndTheViolence https://t.co/1chTraojF0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 3, 2020