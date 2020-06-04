List of 360 Twin Cities buildings damaged or looted by ‘peaceful’ protesters

As of Wednesday, more than 360 businesses across the Twin Cities had been vandalized, looted, or had doors and windows smashed. Some have been reduced to rubble, and at least 66 have been destroyed completely by fire. Others have reported extensive water damage or severe fire damage, the Star Tribune reports.
This is just the Twin Cities. The rioters, I mean protesters, are doing this in all our major cities.
In Minneapolis
- 1Life CBD, 1610 W Lake St: Door smashed
- 27th Avenue Cafe, 3015 27th Ave S: Heavy property, water damage
- 365 Nicollet, 365 Nicollet Mall: Substantial graffiti
- 4Marq, 400 Marquette Ave S: Smashed windows and graffiti
- 7 Mile Fashion, 2116 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire
- 7-Sigma, Inc., 2843 26th Ave S: Destroyed by fire
- A Auto Mall, 3000 E Lake St: Looting, property damage
- ABC Supply Co., 2727 26th Ave S: Graffiti
- ACE Cash Express, 2701 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire
- Ace Hardware, 2737 Hennepin Ave: Property damage
- Addis Ababa, 2713 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire
- Advance Auto Parts, 1804 E Lake St: Property damage
- Agencia Elektra, 715 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire
- Aldi, 2929 27th Ave S: Extensively looted
- Anthony’s Pipe & Cigar Lounge, 907 W Lake St: Heavily looted
- Apple Uptown, 3018 Hennepin Ave: Glass broken, looting
- Arby’s, 3000 Snelling Ave: Destroyed by fire
- AT&T, 1433 W Lake St: Broken windows, property damage
- Atlas Staffing, 102 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire
- Auto Zone, 2610 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire
- Avivo, 2438 27th Ave S #100: Property damage
- Banadir Pharmacy, 1 W Lake St: Looting and property damage
- Birchwood Cafe, 3311 E 25th St: Property damage
- Bismillah Grocery & Coffee, 2926 Chicago Ave: Destroyed by fire
- Bling-Bling Beauty Supply, 2932 Chicago Ave: Destroyed by fire
- BMO Harris Bank, 320 E Lake St: Property damage
- Bondesque, 707 W Lake St: Windows smashed
- Boost Mobile, 1109 W Broadway Ave: Property damage
- Boost Mobile, 2144 N 44th Ave: Extensive fire damage
- Boost Mobile, 1822 E Lake St: Property damage
- Boost Mobile, 711 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire
- Brite Dental Center, 334 E Lake St: Property damage
- Briva Health, 2211 E Lake St: Window smashed
- Broadway Center, 621 W Broadway Ave: Looting and property damage
- Broadway Liquor Outlet, 2220 W Broadway Ave: Looting, property damage
- Buzz Mart, 6 N 5th St: Property damage
- Cadillac Pawn & Jewelry, 1538 E Lake St: Significant damage, looting
- Cadillac Pawn & Jewelry, 1538 E Lake St: Looting, property damage
- Cal Surf, 1715 W Lake St: Window smashed
- Car-X Tire & Auto, 3021 E Lake St: Property damage
- CB2, 3045 Hennepin Ave: Property damage, broken windows
- Cedar Child Care Center, 3011 Cedar Ave S: Property damage
- CFSC New Money Express, 108 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire
- Chicago Furniture Warehouse, 2941 Chicago Ave: Destroyed by fire
- Chicago Lake Family Dental, 2900 Chicago Ave: Major fire damage
- Chicago-Lake Liquor, 825 E Lake St: Vandalized, looting
- Citi Trends, 2106 E Lake St: Extensive fire, property damage
- Cost Cutters, 3003 Nicollet Ave: Water damage
- Cricket Wireless, 2934 Chicago Ave: Destroyed by fire
- Cub Foods, 2850 26th Ave S: Looting, property and fire damage
- CVS, 1010 W Lake St: Several shattered windows, doors
- Dairy Queen, 4400 E Lake St: Property damage
- Dairy Queen, 6014 S Portland Ave: Smashed glass door
- Degan Childcare Center, 1545 E Lake St: Graffiti, property damage
- Dogwood Coffee, 3001 Hennepin Ave S: Window smashed
- Dollar General, 2136 E Lake St: Extensive fire damage
- Dollar Tree, 2858 26th Ave S: Heavily looted, property damage
- Dollar Tree, 3001 Nicollet Ave: Extensive property damage
- Domino’s Pizza, 2801 26th Ave S: Destroyed by fire
- Dream Haven Books & Comics, 2301 E 38th St: Looting, property damage
- DTLR, 509 W Broadway Ave: Property damage, looting
- Du Nord Craft Spirits, 2610 E 32nd St: Fire and “substantial” water damage
- Duke’s Cars And Towing, 520 E Lake St: Property damage
- East Lake Library, 2727 E Lake St: Heavily damaged by smoke and water, graffiti
- East Lake Liquor, 3916 E Lake St: Property damage, looting
- El Chuchi Market, 3201 Cedar Ave: Looting
- El Nuevo Miramar, 501 E Lake St: Looting
- El Nuevo Rodeo, 2709 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire
- El Sabor Chuchi, 717 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire
- El Sabor Chuchi, 717 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire
- Electra Tune Tire & Auto, 4522 E Lake St: Property damage
- Electronics for Less, 1534 E Lake St: Property damage
- Elevated Beer Wine & Spirits, 4135 Hiawatha Ave: Property damage, looting
- Elite Cleaners & Launderers, 3101 Minnehaha Ave: Property damage
- Extreme Noise Records, 407 W Lake St: Smashed windows, looting, other property damage
- Fade Factory, 2415 W Broadway Ave: Fire reported
- Familia Skateshop, 2833 Hennepin Ave: Windows smashed
- Family Beauty Supply, 1014 W Broadway Ave: Extensive property damage, broken windows
- Family Dollar, 1010 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire
- Family Dollar, 906 W Broadway Ave: Property damage
- Family Dollar, 3536 Nicollet Ave: Destroyed by fire
- Fatima African Hair Braiding, 715 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire
- Firefly Credit Union, 2535 27th Ave S: Property damage, looting
- Five Guys, 2300 Hennepin Ave S: Property damage
- Flanders Bros. Cycle, 2707 Lyndale Ave S: Vandalized, looting
- Floras Hair Designs, 921 W Broadway: Destroyed by fire
- Foot Locker, 806 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire
- Frattalone’s Ace Hardware, 3915 E Lake St: Property damage
- Freewheel Bike Midtown Bike Center, 2834 10th Ave S: Property damage, windows smashed
- Friedman’s Department Stores, 400 W Broadway Ave: Looting, property damage
- Galactic Pizza, 2917 Lyndale Ave S: Vandalized, windows smashed
- Gandhi Mahal Restaurant, 3009 27th Ave S: Destroyed by fire
- Giant Wash Coin Laundry, 914 W Broadway Ave: Broken windows, property damage
- Giordano’s Pizza, 2700 Hennepin Ave S: Property damage
- GM Tobacco, 2619 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire
- GM Tobacco, 2740 Minnehaha Ave #100: Broken window
- H&M, 3001 Hennepin Ave: Windows busted
- H&R Block, 2210 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire
- Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 2700 Minnehaha Ave: Property damage
- Hamdi Restaurant, 818 E Lake St: Property damage and graffiti
- HD Laundry, 2112 E Lake St: Fire, property damage
- Hennepin County WIC Office, 2215 E Lake St: Windows smashed
- Hennepin Healthcare East Lake Clinic, 2700 E Lake St Suite 1100: Property damage
- Hennepin Lake Liquors, 1200 W Lake St: Heavy property damage, looting
- Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave S: Destroyed by fire
- Hi Lake Liquors, 2130 E Lake St: Property damage, looting
- Hiawatha Collegiate High School, 3500 E 28th St: Shattered window
- Hibachi Buffet, 111 E Lake St: Smashed windows, other property damage
- Holiday, 2448 Hennepin Ave: Property damage
- Holiday, 2322 N Washington Ave: Destroyed by fire
- Holiday, 4601 Hiawatha Ave: Destroyed by fire
- Home Choice, 2208 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire
- Honda Town, 4215 E Lake St: Property damage
- Hook Fish & Chicken, 221 W Lake St: Windows smashed
- Hop Wong, 2924 Chicago Ave: Heavy fire damage
- Hudson Hardware, 2900 E 42nd St: Building damage and looting
- ICC Wireless, 704 E Lake St: Looting, property damage
- ICC Wireless, 2224 E Lake St: Graffiti
- Indulge and Bloom, 3001 Hennepin Ave S: Property damage
- Infinite Vapor, 1400 Lagoon Ave S: Door smashed, apparent theft
- Ingebretsen’s Scandinavian Gifts, 1601 E Lake St: Broken window, possible interior damage, looted
- Integrated Staffing Solutions, 2703 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire
- International Bazaar, 301 E Lake St: Looting
- Iron Door Pub, 3001 Lyndale Ave S: Fire damage, water damage
- Isa Tattoo, 332 E Lake St: Smashed windows
- J Klips, 2130 E Lake St: Property damage
- Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, 2226 E Lake St: Property damage
- John Fluevog, 2900 Hennepin Ave S: Property damage, broken windows
- K-Mart, 10 W Lake St: Property damage
- Kaal Home Healthcare, 2700 E 28th St # 170: Graffiti
- Ken & Norm’s Liquor, 4801 Chicago Ave: Large window smashed out
- Kitchen Window, 3001 Hennepin Ave: Heavy looting, significant property damage
- Knights Chamber Clothiers, 3001 Hennepin Ave: Looting, property damage
- La Alborada, 1855 E Lake St: Smashed door/windows
- LA Skin Care and Spa, 115 E Lake St: Extensive damage, water damage
- Laddatude Tattoo, 3004 27th Ave S: Fire damage
- Lake Calhoun Professional Building, 3109 Hennepin Ave: Broken window, property damage
- Lake St/Midtown Station, 2310 E Lake St: Smashed windows, property damage
- Lake Street Tobacco, 812 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire
- Laundromax, 3225 E Lake St: Window smashed
- Laundromax, 3225 E Lake St: Property damage
- LEVELS MPLS, 713 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire
- Little Caesars, 2218 E Lake St: Fire, property damage
- Little Caesars, 3015 Nicollet Ave: Water damage
- LV’s Barbershop, 3006 27th Ave S: Fire damage
- Lyndale Tobacco, 722 W. Lake St.: Extensive looting, property damage
- Mailbox Solutions Plus, 2148 N 44th Ave: Extensive fire damage
- Mama Safia’s Kitchen, 2700 E Lake St #1300: Fire damage
- Marathon Gas, 2801 Lyndale Ave S: Windows smashed
- MartinPatrick3, 212 3rd Ave N: Smashed windows, broken glass doors, looting
- Master Collision, 224 W Lake St: Smashed windows, other property damage
- Mattress Plus Furniture, 1841 E Lake St: Property damage
- maX it PAWN, 815 Cedar Ave S: Extensive fire damage
- maX it PAWN, 2726 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire
- McDonald’s, 3110 E Lake St: Graffiti, some broken glass
- McDonald’s, 210 E Lake St: Property damage
- Merwin Liquors, 700 W Broadway Ave: Property damage. Closed “indefinitely”
- Metro by T-Mobile, 2815 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire
- Metro PCS, 2102 W Broadway Ave: Property damage
- Metro PCS, 925 W Broadway Ave: Destroyed by fire
- Metro PCS, 305 W Lake St: Broken windows
- Mi Casa Mexican Kitchen, 1509 E Lake St: Property damage
- Midori’s Floating World Cafe, 2629 E Lake St: Fire damage
- Midtown Corner housing, 2913 26th Ave S: Destroyed by fire
- Midtown Eye Care, 2955 Chicago Ave: Looting, property damage
- Midtown Global Market, 920 E Lake St: Property damage, looting
- Midtown Market, 2850 26th Ave S: Windows shattered
- Midtown Safety Center, 2949 Chicago Ave: Heavy Fire damage
- MIGIZI, 3017 27th Ave S: Destroyed by fire
- Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall: Windows smashed, graffiti
- Minnehaha Commons, 3001 E Lake St: Graffiti
- Minnehaha Lake Wine & Spirits, 2613 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire
- Minnesota School of Barbering, 3615 E Lake St: Smashed window
- Minnesota Transitions Charter School, 2872 26th Ave S Door B: Looted, extensive water damage
- Mirasol Express, 719 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire
- MoneyGram, 2701 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire
- MPD Third Precinct, 3000 Minnehaha Ave: Property damage, heavy fire damage
- MTS Secondary, 2872 26th Ave S, Door D: Looting, property damage
- Next Day Animations, 615 W Lake St: Windows/door smashed, other property damage
- O’Reilly Auto Parts, 1625 W Broadway Ave: Destroyed by fire
- O’Reilly Auto Parts, 710 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire
- O’Reilly Auto Parts, 3536 Nicollet Ave: Destroyed by fire
- Office Depot, 3001 Nicollet Ave: Smashed doors, windows, looting
- Olympic Cafe, 2117 W Broadway Ave: Destroyed by fire
- Origami Restaurant, 1354 Lagoon Ave: Door smashed
- Palm Beach Tan, 1011 W Lake St: Windows apparently smashed, boarded up
- Panaderia San Miguel, 1623 E Lake St: Property damage
- Papa Murphy’s, 4644 E Lake St: Property damage
- Paper Source, 3048 Hennepin Ave S: Graffiti, door broken
- Paraiso Lounge, 2709 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire
- Park & Lake Car Wash, 637 E Lake St: Graffiti, property damage
- Parkway Pizza, 4359 Minnehaha Ave: Door smashed, TV ripped from wall, tools stolen
- Penn Gas Stop, 2606 Penn Ave N: Property damage
- Penzeys Spices, 3028 Hennepin Ave S: Property damage, looting
- Phenom, 115 N Washington Ave: Broken window, heavy looting
- Physician’s Group, 2210 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire
- Pineda Tacos, 2130 E Lake St: Property damage
- Planet Fitness, 2852 26th Ave S: Property damage
- Plaza Mexico, 417 E Lake St: Looting
- Popeyes, 1301 W Broadway Ave: Window smashed
- Popeyes, 310 W Lake St: Windows smashed, vandalized
- Popeyes, 2918 Chicago Ave: Destroyed by fire
- Precision Tune Auto Care, 3232 E Lake St: Property damage
- Quality Tobacco, 112 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire
- Ragstock, 1433 W Lake St: Property damage, looting
- Ribnick Luxury Outerwear, 224 N 1st St: Looting
- Rongo’s Auto Service, 3548 Nicollet Ave: Destroyed by fire
- Running Room, 1433 W Lake St: Property damage
- S&S Catering, 307 E Lake St: Property damage
- Sabri Commons, 207 E Lake St: Looting
- Sabri Properties, 315 E Lake St: Fire damage, looting
- Sabri Properties, 347 E Lake St: Looting
- Sally Beauty, 2740 Minnehaha Ave #120: Heavily looted, property damage
- Salon Levante, 3040 Hennepin Ave: Property damage
- Sanaag Restaurant and Coffee, 3007 Cedar Ave: Looting, property damage
- Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave S: Looting, broken windows, fire/water damage
- Seafood to Go, 2930 Chicago Ave: Destroyed by fire
- See Eyewear, 3032 Hennepin Ave S: Property damage
- Sew Simple, 2424 Nicollet Ave: Property damage
- Sew What, 121 S 8th St: Windows smashed
- Seward Community Co-op, 2823 E Franklin Ave: Window smashed
- Seward Pharmacy, 2209 E Lake St: Windows smashed
- Shell, 640 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire
- Single-family home, 2616 E 29th St: Destroyed by fire
- Skol Liquors, 2500 27th Ave S: Property damage, looting
- Smart Stop, 3759 N Penn Ave: Destroyed by fire
- Smokeless, 514 E Hennepin Ave: Vandalized
- Soderberg’s Floral & Gift, 3305 E Lake St: Property damage
- Sol Travel, 224 W Lake St: Looting, fire damage, water damage
- SoPHI Apartments, 811 E Lake St: Property damage
- Speedway, 4320 E Lake St: Property damage
- Speedway, 801 W Lake St: Destroyed by fire
- Speedway , 300 Broadway St NE: Door smashed, looting
- Sprint Store, 3009 Nicollet Ave: Looting, property damage
- Stop N Shop, 3050 1st Ave S: Fire reported
- Studiiyo23, 2319 Hennepin Ave S: Property damage, looting
- Subway, 2130C E Lake St: Property damage
- T-Mobile, 800 E Lake St: Heavy looting, fire damage
- Target, 2500 E Lake St: Looting, property damage
- Target, 1650 New Brighton Blvd: Broken windows
- Target, 1300 W Lake St: Property damage, looting
- TCF Bank, 3118 E Lake St: Property damage
- Teppanyaki Grill and Supreme Buffet, 2216 E Lake St: Fire, property damage
- The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave: Graffiti, damage from fire sprinklers
- The Hub Bike Co-op, 3016 Minnehaha Ave: Property damage
- The Nic on Fifth, 465 Nicollet Mall: Graffiti
- Thurston Jewelers, 705 W Lake St: Break-in
- Tibet Store, 2835 Hennepin Ave: Windows smashed
- Timberland, 3001 Hennepin Ave: Property damage, looting
- Tires Plus, 3421 E Lake St: Property damage
- Tobacco shop, 2835 Hennepin Ave: Window smashed
- Tom’s Barber Shop, 2142 N 44th Ave: Extensive fire damage
- Total Wireless, 2130 E Lake St, Suite A: Fire and property damage
- Town Talk Diner & Gastropub, 2707 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire
- Trattoria Mucci, 901 W Lake St: Break-in
- Turtle Bread, 4205 E 34th St: Door smashed
- Tweak The Glam Studio, 611 W Lake St: Fire damage
- TwinCare Dental, 2228 E Lake St: Fire, property damage
- U 2 Nails, 2928 Chicago Ave: Destroyed by fire
- U.S. Bank, 2800 E Lake St: Property damage, fire damage, graffiti
- U.S. Bank, 1030 W Broadway Ave: Looting
- U.S. Bank, 919 E Lake St: Heavy fire, property damage
- U.S. Post Office, 110 E 31st St: Destroyed by fire
- U.S. Post Office, 3033 27th Ave S: Destroyed by fire
- Uncle Hugo’s and Uncle Edgar’s bookstores, 2864 Chicago Ave: Destroyed by fire
- Uptown Pawn, 301 W Lake St: Windows smashed, property damage, heavy looting
- Uptown Theater, 2906 Hennepin Ave: Broken windows
- Urban 29, 804 E Lake St: Property damaged
- Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E Lake St: Property damage, looting
- Urban Outfitters, 3006 Hennepin Ave: Window smashed
- Valerie’s Carcineria, 3149 Nicollet Ave: Merchandise stolen
- Walgreens, 3121 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire
- Walgreens, 4547 Hiawatha Ave: Windows smashed, some looting
- Walgreens, 4323 Chicago Ave: Windows, door damaged
- Walgreens, 200 W Lake St: Many broken windows, entry smashed, apparent looting, extensive fire damage
- Walgreens, 2650 Hennepin Ave: Property damage
- Walgreens, 627 W Broadway Ave: Fire damage
- Walgreens, 5428 Lyndale Ave S: Flooding, property damage
- Wells Fargo, 2218 E Lake St: Fire and property damage
- Wells Fargo, 3030 Nicollet Ave: Destroyed by fire
- Wendy’s, 2931 26th Ave S: Destroyed by fire
- Whiskey Junction, 901 Cedar Ave: Looting, broken windows
- White Castle, 100 W Lake St: All windows broken, property damage
- Xcel Energy, 404 Nicollet Mall: Smashed windows and graffiti
- Yuan Yuan, 1010 W Broadway Ave: Broken windows, property damage
- Yusuf Center, 347 E Lake St: Looted
- Zipps Liquors, 2618 E Franklin Ave: Windows/doors broken, looting
In St. Paul
- 7-Mile Sportwear, 590 University Ave W: Property damage, looting
- Aldi, 1134 University Ave W: Property damage, looting
- America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, 1360 University Ave W: Graffiti, property damage
- Ananya Dance Theatre, 1197 University Ave W: Property damage
- Ax-man Surplus, 1639 University Ave W: Broken door/windows, graffiti, looting
- Big Top Liquors, 1544 University Ave W: Property damage
- Black Hart, 1415 University Ave W: Property damage
- Bole Ethiopian Restaurant, 490 N Syndicate St: Destroyed by fire
- Boost Mobile, 1499 University Ave W: Fire damage
- BP, 1347 University Ave W: Property damage
- Cub Foods, 2197 Old Hudson Rd: Looting
- Culver’s, 1491 University Ave N: Property damage, looting
- CVS, 1300 University Ave W: Store damage
- Dey Appliance Parts, 525 Snelling Ave N: Property damage
- Discount Tire, 1350 University Ave W: Property damage
- DTLR, 1515 University Ave W: Looting
- Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 1161 University Ave W: Fire damage
- Family Dollar, 1536 University Ave W: Property damage, looting
- Fire ‘N’ Ice Chicken, 600 University Ave W: Property damage
- First Grand Avenue Liquor Store, 918 Grand Ave: Property damage, looting
- Foot Locker, 1484 University Ave W: Extensive fire damage
- Frattallone’s Ace Hardware, 650 Grand Ave: Looter tried to drive car through back door. Damaged door and broke glass. No theft.
- Furniture Barn, 1389 University Ave W: Heavily looted
- GameStop, 1484 University Ave W: Substantial fire damage, looting
- Golden Treasures jewelry store, 805 Grand Ave: Looting, property damage
- Goodwill, 1239 University Ave W: Windows smashed
- Great Clips, 1474 University Ave W: Extensive fire damage
- Great Health Nutrition, 1360 University Ave W: Looting
- Holiday, 600 Snelling Ave N: Property damage, looting
- Leeann Chin, 1360 University Ave W: Property damage
- Liquor Barrel, 665 7th St W: Looting, property damage
- Lloyd’s Pharmacy, 720 Snelling Ave N: Destroyed by fire
- Lululemon, 870 Grand Ave: Looting, property damage
- maX it PAWN, 1519 University Ave W: Looting
- McDonald’s, 1570 University Ave W: Property damage, fire
- Metro T-Mobile, 1539 University Ave W: Property damage, looting
- Midway Tobacco and Vapor, 1475 University Ave W: Property damage, looting
- Midway Tobacco Outlet Plus, 1418 University Ave W: Property damage
- NAPA Auto Parts, 1271 University Ave W: Heavy fire damage
- Noodles and Co., 470 Hamline Ave N: Windows smashed
- O’Reilly Auto Parts, 448 Lexington Pkwy N: Fire, property damage
- Peking Garden, 1488 University Ave W: Property damage
- R.F. Moeller Jeweler, 2065 Ford Pkwy: Windows broken, looting
- Snelling Avenue Fine Wines, 500 Snelling Ave N: Property damage, looting, heavy fire
- Speedway, 970 University Ave W: Fire, property damage
- Speedway, 2051 Grand Ave: Extensive fire damage
- Speedway, 756 Snelling Ave N: Property damage, looting
- Speedway, 1580 Ford Pkwy: Broken windows
- Sports Dome, 1505 University Ave W: Destroyed by fire
- Springboard for the Arts, 262 University Ave W: Fire and property damage
- Sprint Store, 1360 University Ave N: Property damage, looting
- T-Mobile, 878 Arcade St: Property damage, looting
- T.J. Maxx, 1410 University Ave W: Heavy fire damage
- Taco Bell, 565 Snelling Ave N: Property damage, looting
- Target, 1300 University Ave W: Some looting
- TCF Bank, 459 Lexington Pkwy N: Property damage
- The Fixery, 760 Cleveland Ave S: Windows broken, looting
- The UPS Store, 1360 University Ave W: Property damage, looting
- The Vitamin Shoppe, 472 Hamline Ave N: Property damage
- To New York, 1486 University Ave W: Property damage
- Turf Club, 1601 University Ave W: Looted, flooded by sprinkler damage
- Verizon , 474 Hamline Ave N: Property damage
- Vig Guitars, 595 Snelling Ave N: Property damage, looting
- Walgreens, 1585 Randolph Ave: Fire, property damage
In Roseville
- Best Buy, 1643 County Road B2 W: Police received report of looting
- Cub Foods, 1201 Larpenteur Ave W: Looting
- Pawn America, 1715 Rice St: Police received reports of looting
- Rosedale Center, 1595 MN-36: Police received reports of looting
- Speedway, 1350 Larpenteur Ave W: Fire damage
- Sprint Store, 2181 Snelling Ave N: Property damage, police received report of looting
- T-Mobile, 1701 Lexington Ave N: Police received report of looting
- Target, 1515 County B Rd W: Police received reports of looting
- Walmart, 1960 Twin Lakes Pkwy: Police received reports of looting
