List of 360 Twin Cities buildings damaged or looted by ‘peaceful’ protesters

As of Wednesday, more than 360 businesses across the Twin Cities had been vandalized, looted, or had doors and windows smashed. Some have been reduced to rubble, and at least 66 have been destroyed completely by fire. Others have reported extensive water damage or severe fire damage, the Star Tribune reports.

This is just the Twin Cities. The rioters, I mean protesters, are doing this in all our major cities.

In Minneapolis

1Life CBD , 1610 W Lake St: Door smashed

, 1610 W Lake St: Door smashed 27th Avenue Cafe , 3015 27th Ave S: Heavy property, water damage

, 3015 27th Ave S: Heavy property, water damage 365 Nicollet , 365 Nicollet Mall: Substantial graffiti

, 365 Nicollet Mall: Substantial graffiti 4Marq , 400 Marquette Ave S: Smashed windows and graffiti

, 400 Marquette Ave S: Smashed windows and graffiti 7 Mile Fashion , 2116 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire

, 2116 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire 7-Sigma, Inc. , 2843 26th Ave S: Destroyed by fire

, 2843 26th Ave S: Destroyed by fire A Auto Mall , 3000 E Lake St: Looting, property damage

, 3000 E Lake St: Looting, property damage ABC Supply Co. , 2727 26th Ave S: Graffiti

, 2727 26th Ave S: Graffiti ACE Cash Express , 2701 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire

, 2701 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire Ace Hardware , 2737 Hennepin Ave: Property damage

, 2737 Hennepin Ave: Property damage Addis Ababa , 2713 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire

, 2713 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire Advance Auto Parts , 1804 E Lake St: Property damage

, 1804 E Lake St: Property damage Agencia Elektra , 715 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire

, 715 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire Aldi , 2929 27th Ave S: Extensively looted

, 2929 27th Ave S: Extensively looted Anthony’s Pipe & Cigar Lounge , 907 W Lake St: Heavily looted

, 907 W Lake St: Heavily looted Apple Uptown , 3018 Hennepin Ave: Glass broken, looting

, 3018 Hennepin Ave: Glass broken, looting Arby’s , 3000 Snelling Ave: Destroyed by fire

, 3000 Snelling Ave: Destroyed by fire AT&T , 1433 W Lake St: Broken windows, property damage

, 1433 W Lake St: Broken windows, property damage Atlas Staffing , 102 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire

, 102 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire Auto Zone , 2610 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire

, 2610 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire Avivo , 2438 27th Ave S #100: Property damage

, 2438 27th Ave S #100: Property damage Banadir Pharmacy , 1 W Lake St: Looting and property damage

, 1 W Lake St: Looting and property damage Birchwood Cafe , 3311 E 25th St: Property damage

, 3311 E 25th St: Property damage Bismillah Grocery & Coffee , 2926 Chicago Ave: Destroyed by fire

, 2926 Chicago Ave: Destroyed by fire Bling-Bling Beauty Supply , 2932 Chicago Ave: Destroyed by fire

, 2932 Chicago Ave: Destroyed by fire BMO Harris Bank , 320 E Lake St: Property damage

, 320 E Lake St: Property damage Bondesque , 707 W Lake St: Windows smashed

, 707 W Lake St: Windows smashed Boost Mobile , 1109 W Broadway Ave: Property damage

, 1109 W Broadway Ave: Property damage Boost Mobile , 2144 N 44th Ave: Extensive fire damage

, 2144 N 44th Ave: Extensive fire damage Boost Mobile , 1822 E Lake St: Property damage

, 1822 E Lake St: Property damage Boost Mobile , 711 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire

, 711 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire Brite Dental Center , 334 E Lake St: Property damage

, 334 E Lake St: Property damage Briva Health , 2211 E Lake St: Window smashed

, 2211 E Lake St: Window smashed Broadway Center , 621 W Broadway Ave: Looting and property damage

, 621 W Broadway Ave: Looting and property damage Broadway Liquor Outlet , 2220 W Broadway Ave: Looting, property damage

, 2220 W Broadway Ave: Looting, property damage Buzz Mart , 6 N 5th St: Property damage

, 6 N 5th St: Property damage Cadillac Pawn & Jewelry , 1538 E Lake St: Significant damage, looting

, 1538 E Lake St: Significant damage, looting Cadillac Pawn & Jewelry , 1538 E Lake St: Looting, property damage

, 1538 E Lake St: Looting, property damage Cal Surf , 1715 W Lake St: Window smashed

, 1715 W Lake St: Window smashed Car-X Tire & Auto , 3021 E Lake St: Property damage

, 3021 E Lake St: Property damage CB2 , 3045 Hennepin Ave: Property damage, broken windows

, 3045 Hennepin Ave: Property damage, broken windows Cedar Child Care Center , 3011 Cedar Ave S: Property damage

, 3011 Cedar Ave S: Property damage CFSC New Money Express , 108 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire

, 108 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire Chicago Furniture Warehouse , 2941 Chicago Ave: Destroyed by fire

, 2941 Chicago Ave: Destroyed by fire Chicago Lake Family Dental , 2900 Chicago Ave: Major fire damage

, 2900 Chicago Ave: Major fire damage Chicago-Lake Liquor , 825 E Lake St: Vandalized, looting

, 825 E Lake St: Vandalized, looting Citi Trends , 2106 E Lake St: Extensive fire, property damage

, 2106 E Lake St: Extensive fire, property damage Cost Cutters , 3003 Nicollet Ave: Water damage

, 3003 Nicollet Ave: Water damage Cricket Wireless , 2934 Chicago Ave: Destroyed by fire

, 2934 Chicago Ave: Destroyed by fire Cub Foods , 2850 26th Ave S: Looting, property and fire damage

, 2850 26th Ave S: Looting, property and fire damage CVS , 1010 W Lake St: Several shattered windows, doors

, 1010 W Lake St: Several shattered windows, doors Dairy Queen , 4400 E Lake St: Property damage

, 4400 E Lake St: Property damage Dairy Queen , 6014 S Portland Ave: Smashed glass door

, 6014 S Portland Ave: Smashed glass door Degan Childcare Center , 1545 E Lake St: Graffiti, property damage

, 1545 E Lake St: Graffiti, property damage Dogwood Coffee , 3001 Hennepin Ave S: Window smashed

, 3001 Hennepin Ave S: Window smashed Dollar General , 2136 E Lake St: Extensive fire damage

, 2136 E Lake St: Extensive fire damage Dollar Tree , 2858 26th Ave S: Heavily looted, property damage

, 2858 26th Ave S: Heavily looted, property damage Dollar Tree , 3001 Nicollet Ave: Extensive property damage

, 3001 Nicollet Ave: Extensive property damage Domino’s Pizza , 2801 26th Ave S: Destroyed by fire

, 2801 26th Ave S: Destroyed by fire Dream Haven Books & Comics , 2301 E 38th St: Looting, property damage

, 2301 E 38th St: Looting, property damage DTLR , 509 W Broadway Ave: Property damage, looting

, 509 W Broadway Ave: Property damage, looting Du Nord Craft Spirits , 2610 E 32nd St: Fire and “substantial” water damage

, 2610 E 32nd St: Fire and “substantial” water damage Duke’s Cars And Towing , 520 E Lake St: Property damage

, 520 E Lake St: Property damage East Lake Library , 2727 E Lake St: Heavily damaged by smoke and water, graffiti

, 2727 E Lake St: Heavily damaged by smoke and water, graffiti East Lake Liquor , 3916 E Lake St: Property damage, looting

, 3916 E Lake St: Property damage, looting El Chuchi Market , 3201 Cedar Ave: Looting

, 3201 Cedar Ave: Looting El Nuevo Miramar , 501 E Lake St: Looting

, 501 E Lake St: Looting El Nuevo Rodeo , 2709 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire

, 2709 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire El Sabor Chuchi , 717 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire

, 717 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire El Sabor Chuchi , 717 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire

, 717 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire Electra Tune Tire & Auto , 4522 E Lake St: Property damage

, 4522 E Lake St: Property damage Electronics for Less , 1534 E Lake St: Property damage

, 1534 E Lake St: Property damage Elevated Beer Wine & Spirits , 4135 Hiawatha Ave: Property damage, looting

, 4135 Hiawatha Ave: Property damage, looting Elite Cleaners & Launderers , 3101 Minnehaha Ave: Property damage

, 3101 Minnehaha Ave: Property damage Extreme Noise Records , 407 W Lake St: Smashed windows, looting, other property damage

, 407 W Lake St: Smashed windows, looting, other property damage Fade Factory , 2415 W Broadway Ave: Fire reported

, 2415 W Broadway Ave: Fire reported Familia Skateshop , 2833 Hennepin Ave: Windows smashed

, 2833 Hennepin Ave: Windows smashed Family Beauty Supply , 1014 W Broadway Ave: Extensive property damage, broken windows

, 1014 W Broadway Ave: Extensive property damage, broken windows Family Dollar , 1010 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire

, 1010 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire Family Dollar , 906 W Broadway Ave: Property damage

, 906 W Broadway Ave: Property damage Family Dollar , 3536 Nicollet Ave: Destroyed by fire

, 3536 Nicollet Ave: Destroyed by fire Fatima African Hair Braiding , 715 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire

, 715 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire Firefly Credit Union , 2535 27th Ave S: Property damage, looting

, 2535 27th Ave S: Property damage, looting Five Guys , 2300 Hennepin Ave S: Property damage

, 2300 Hennepin Ave S: Property damage Flanders Bros. Cycle , 2707 Lyndale Ave S: Vandalized, looting

, 2707 Lyndale Ave S: Vandalized, looting Floras Hair Designs , 921 W Broadway: Destroyed by fire

, 921 W Broadway: Destroyed by fire Foot Locker , 806 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire

, 806 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire Frattalone’s Ace Hardware , 3915 E Lake St: Property damage

, 3915 E Lake St: Property damage Freewheel Bike Midtown Bike Center , 2834 10th Ave S: Property damage, windows smashed

, 2834 10th Ave S: Property damage, windows smashed Friedman’s Department Stores , 400 W Broadway Ave: Looting, property damage

, 400 W Broadway Ave: Looting, property damage Galactic Pizza , 2917 Lyndale Ave S: Vandalized, windows smashed

, 2917 Lyndale Ave S: Vandalized, windows smashed Gandhi Mahal Restaurant , 3009 27th Ave S: Destroyed by fire

, 3009 27th Ave S: Destroyed by fire Giant Wash Coin Laundry , 914 W Broadway Ave: Broken windows, property damage

, 914 W Broadway Ave: Broken windows, property damage Giordano’s Pizza , 2700 Hennepin Ave S: Property damage

, 2700 Hennepin Ave S: Property damage GM Tobacco , 2619 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire

, 2619 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire GM Tobacco , 2740 Minnehaha Ave #100: Broken window

, 2740 Minnehaha Ave #100: Broken window H&M , 3001 Hennepin Ave: Windows busted

, 3001 Hennepin Ave: Windows busted H&R Block , 2210 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire

, 2210 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire Habitat for Humanity ReStore , 2700 Minnehaha Ave: Property damage

, 2700 Minnehaha Ave: Property damage Hamdi Restaurant , 818 E Lake St: Property damage and graffiti

, 818 E Lake St: Property damage and graffiti HD Laundry , 2112 E Lake St: Fire, property damage

, 2112 E Lake St: Fire, property damage Hennepin County WIC Office , 2215 E Lake St: Windows smashed

, 2215 E Lake St: Windows smashed Hennepin Healthcare East Lake Clinic , 2700 E Lake St Suite 1100: Property damage

, 2700 E Lake St Suite 1100: Property damage Hennepin Lake Liquors , 1200 W Lake St: Heavy property damage, looting

, 1200 W Lake St: Heavy property damage, looting Hexagon Bar , 2600 27th Ave S: Destroyed by fire

, 2600 27th Ave S: Destroyed by fire Hi Lake Liquors , 2130 E Lake St: Property damage, looting

, 2130 E Lake St: Property damage, looting Hiawatha Collegiate High School , 3500 E 28th St: Shattered window

, 3500 E 28th St: Shattered window Hibachi Buffet , 111 E Lake St: Smashed windows, other property damage

, 111 E Lake St: Smashed windows, other property damage Holiday , 2448 Hennepin Ave: Property damage

, 2448 Hennepin Ave: Property damage Holiday , 2322 N Washington Ave: Destroyed by fire

, 2322 N Washington Ave: Destroyed by fire Holiday , 4601 Hiawatha Ave: Destroyed by fire

, 4601 Hiawatha Ave: Destroyed by fire Home Choice , 2208 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire

, 2208 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire Honda Town , 4215 E Lake St: Property damage

, 4215 E Lake St: Property damage Hook Fish & Chicken , 221 W Lake St: Windows smashed

, 221 W Lake St: Windows smashed Hop Wong , 2924 Chicago Ave: Heavy fire damage

, 2924 Chicago Ave: Heavy fire damage Hudson Hardware , 2900 E 42nd St: Building damage and looting

, 2900 E 42nd St: Building damage and looting ICC Wireless , 704 E Lake St: Looting, property damage

, 704 E Lake St: Looting, property damage ICC Wireless , 2224 E Lake St: Graffiti

, 2224 E Lake St: Graffiti Indulge and Bloom , 3001 Hennepin Ave S: Property damage

, 3001 Hennepin Ave S: Property damage Infinite Vapor , 1400 Lagoon Ave S: Door smashed, apparent theft

, 1400 Lagoon Ave S: Door smashed, apparent theft Ingebretsen’s Scandinavian Gifts , 1601 E Lake St: Broken window, possible interior damage, looted

, 1601 E Lake St: Broken window, possible interior damage, looted Integrated Staffing Solutions , 2703 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire

, 2703 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire International Bazaar , 301 E Lake St: Looting

, 301 E Lake St: Looting Iron Door Pub , 3001 Lyndale Ave S: Fire damage, water damage

, 3001 Lyndale Ave S: Fire damage, water damage Isa Tattoo , 332 E Lake St: Smashed windows

, 332 E Lake St: Smashed windows J Klips , 2130 E Lake St: Property damage

, 2130 E Lake St: Property damage Jackson Hewitt Tax Service , 2226 E Lake St: Property damage

, 2226 E Lake St: Property damage John Fluevog , 2900 Hennepin Ave S: Property damage, broken windows

, 2900 Hennepin Ave S: Property damage, broken windows K-Mart , 10 W Lake St: Property damage

, 10 W Lake St: Property damage Kaal Home Healthcare , 2700 E 28th St # 170: Graffiti

, 2700 E 28th St # 170: Graffiti Ken & Norm’s Liquor , 4801 Chicago Ave: Large window smashed out

, 4801 Chicago Ave: Large window smashed out Kitchen Window , 3001 Hennepin Ave: Heavy looting, significant property damage

, 3001 Hennepin Ave: Heavy looting, significant property damage Knights Chamber Clothiers , 3001 Hennepin Ave: Looting, property damage

, 3001 Hennepin Ave: Looting, property damage La Alborada , 1855 E Lake St: Smashed door/windows

, 1855 E Lake St: Smashed door/windows LA Skin Care and Spa , 115 E Lake St: Extensive damage, water damage

, 115 E Lake St: Extensive damage, water damage Laddatude Tattoo , 3004 27th Ave S: Fire damage

, 3004 27th Ave S: Fire damage Lake Calhoun Professional Building , 3109 Hennepin Ave: Broken window, property damage

, 3109 Hennepin Ave: Broken window, property damage Lake St/Midtown Station , 2310 E Lake St: Smashed windows, property damage

, 2310 E Lake St: Smashed windows, property damage Lake Street Tobacco , 812 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire

, 812 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire Laundromax , 3225 E Lake St: Window smashed

, 3225 E Lake St: Window smashed Laundromax , 3225 E Lake St: Property damage

, 3225 E Lake St: Property damage LEVELS MPLS , 713 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire

, 713 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire Little Caesars , 2218 E Lake St: Fire, property damage

, 2218 E Lake St: Fire, property damage Little Caesars , 3015 Nicollet Ave: Water damage

, 3015 Nicollet Ave: Water damage LV’s Barbershop , 3006 27th Ave S: Fire damage

, 3006 27th Ave S: Fire damage Lyndale Tobacco , 722 W. Lake St.: Extensive looting, property damage

, 722 W. Lake St.: Extensive looting, property damage Mailbox Solutions Plus , 2148 N 44th Ave: Extensive fire damage

, 2148 N 44th Ave: Extensive fire damage Mama Safia’s Kitchen , 2700 E Lake St #1300: Fire damage

, 2700 E Lake St #1300: Fire damage Marathon Gas , 2801 Lyndale Ave S: Windows smashed

, 2801 Lyndale Ave S: Windows smashed MartinPatrick3 , 212 3rd Ave N: Smashed windows, broken glass doors, looting

, 212 3rd Ave N: Smashed windows, broken glass doors, looting Master Collision , 224 W Lake St: Smashed windows, other property damage

, 224 W Lake St: Smashed windows, other property damage Mattress Plus Furniture , 1841 E Lake St: Property damage

, 1841 E Lake St: Property damage maX it PAWN , 815 Cedar Ave S: Extensive fire damage

, 815 Cedar Ave S: Extensive fire damage maX it PAWN , 2726 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire

, 2726 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire McDonald’s , 3110 E Lake St: Graffiti, some broken glass

, 3110 E Lake St: Graffiti, some broken glass McDonald’s , 210 E Lake St: Property damage

, 210 E Lake St: Property damage Merwin Liquors , 700 W Broadway Ave: Property damage. Closed “indefinitely”

, 700 W Broadway Ave: Property damage. Closed “indefinitely” Metro by T-Mobile , 2815 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire

, 2815 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire Metro PCS , 2102 W Broadway Ave: Property damage

, 2102 W Broadway Ave: Property damage Metro PCS , 925 W Broadway Ave: Destroyed by fire

, 925 W Broadway Ave: Destroyed by fire Metro PCS , 305 W Lake St: Broken windows

, 305 W Lake St: Broken windows Mi Casa Mexican Kitchen , 1509 E Lake St: Property damage

, 1509 E Lake St: Property damage Midori’s Floating World Cafe , 2629 E Lake St: Fire damage

, 2629 E Lake St: Fire damage Midtown Corner housing , 2913 26th Ave S: Destroyed by fire

, 2913 26th Ave S: Destroyed by fire Midtown Eye Care , 2955 Chicago Ave: Looting, property damage

, 2955 Chicago Ave: Looting, property damage Midtown Global Market , 920 E Lake St: Property damage, looting

, 920 E Lake St: Property damage, looting Midtown Market , 2850 26th Ave S: Windows shattered

, 2850 26th Ave S: Windows shattered Midtown Safety Center , 2949 Chicago Ave: Heavy Fire damage

, 2949 Chicago Ave: Heavy Fire damage MIGIZI , 3017 27th Ave S: Destroyed by fire

, 3017 27th Ave S: Destroyed by fire Minneapolis Central Library , 300 Nicollet Mall: Windows smashed, graffiti

, 300 Nicollet Mall: Windows smashed, graffiti Minnehaha Commons , 3001 E Lake St: Graffiti

, 3001 E Lake St: Graffiti Minnehaha Lake Wine & Spirits , 2613 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire

, 2613 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire Minnesota School of Barbering , 3615 E Lake St: Smashed window

, 3615 E Lake St: Smashed window Minnesota Transitions Charter School , 2872 26th Ave S Door B: Looted, extensive water damage

, 2872 26th Ave S Door B: Looted, extensive water damage Mirasol Express , 719 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire

, 719 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire MoneyGram , 2701 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire

, 2701 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire MPD Third Precinct , 3000 Minnehaha Ave: Property damage, heavy fire damage

, 3000 Minnehaha Ave: Property damage, heavy fire damage MTS Secondary , 2872 26th Ave S, Door D: Looting, property damage

, 2872 26th Ave S, Door D: Looting, property damage Next Day Animations , 615 W Lake St: Windows/door smashed, other property damage

, 615 W Lake St: Windows/door smashed, other property damage O’Reilly Auto Parts , 1625 W Broadway Ave: Destroyed by fire

, 1625 W Broadway Ave: Destroyed by fire O’Reilly Auto Parts , 710 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire

, 710 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire O’Reilly Auto Parts , 3536 Nicollet Ave: Destroyed by fire

, 3536 Nicollet Ave: Destroyed by fire Office Depot , 3001 Nicollet Ave: Smashed doors, windows, looting

, 3001 Nicollet Ave: Smashed doors, windows, looting Olympic Cafe , 2117 W Broadway Ave: Destroyed by fire

, 2117 W Broadway Ave: Destroyed by fire Origami Restaurant , 1354 Lagoon Ave: Door smashed

, 1354 Lagoon Ave: Door smashed Palm Beach Tan , 1011 W Lake St: Windows apparently smashed, boarded up

, 1011 W Lake St: Windows apparently smashed, boarded up Panaderia San Miguel , 1623 E Lake St: Property damage

, 1623 E Lake St: Property damage Papa Murphy’s , 4644 E Lake St: Property damage

, 4644 E Lake St: Property damage Paper Source , 3048 Hennepin Ave S: Graffiti, door broken

, 3048 Hennepin Ave S: Graffiti, door broken Paraiso Lounge , 2709 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire

, 2709 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire Park & Lake Car Wash , 637 E Lake St: Graffiti, property damage

, 637 E Lake St: Graffiti, property damage Parkway Pizza , 4359 Minnehaha Ave: Door smashed, TV ripped from wall, tools stolen

, 4359 Minnehaha Ave: Door smashed, TV ripped from wall, tools stolen Penn Gas Stop , 2606 Penn Ave N: Property damage

, 2606 Penn Ave N: Property damage Penzeys Spices , 3028 Hennepin Ave S: Property damage, looting

, 3028 Hennepin Ave S: Property damage, looting Phenom , 115 N Washington Ave: Broken window, heavy looting

, 115 N Washington Ave: Broken window, heavy looting Physician’s Group , 2210 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire

, 2210 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire Pineda Tacos , 2130 E Lake St: Property damage

, 2130 E Lake St: Property damage Planet Fitness , 2852 26th Ave S: Property damage

, 2852 26th Ave S: Property damage Plaza Mexico , 417 E Lake St: Looting

, 417 E Lake St: Looting Popeyes , 1301 W Broadway Ave: Window smashed

, 1301 W Broadway Ave: Window smashed Popeyes , 310 W Lake St: Windows smashed, vandalized

, 310 W Lake St: Windows smashed, vandalized Popeyes , 2918 Chicago Ave: Destroyed by fire

, 2918 Chicago Ave: Destroyed by fire Precision Tune Auto Care , 3232 E Lake St: Property damage

, 3232 E Lake St: Property damage Quality Tobacco , 112 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire

, 112 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire Ragstock , 1433 W Lake St: Property damage, looting

, 1433 W Lake St: Property damage, looting Ribnick Luxury Outerwear , 224 N 1st St: Looting

, 224 N 1st St: Looting Rongo’s Auto Service , 3548 Nicollet Ave: Destroyed by fire

, 3548 Nicollet Ave: Destroyed by fire Running Room , 1433 W Lake St: Property damage

, 1433 W Lake St: Property damage S&S Catering , 307 E Lake St: Property damage

, 307 E Lake St: Property damage Sabri Commons , 207 E Lake St: Looting

, 207 E Lake St: Looting Sabri Properties , 315 E Lake St: Fire damage, looting

, 315 E Lake St: Fire damage, looting Sabri Properties , 347 E Lake St: Looting

, 347 E Lake St: Looting Sally Beauty , 2740 Minnehaha Ave #120: Heavily looted, property damage

, 2740 Minnehaha Ave #120: Heavily looted, property damage Salon Levante , 3040 Hennepin Ave: Property damage

, 3040 Hennepin Ave: Property damage Sanaag Restaurant and Coffee , 3007 Cedar Ave: Looting, property damage

, 3007 Cedar Ave: Looting, property damage Schooner Tavern , 2901 27th Ave S: Looting, broken windows, fire/water damage

, 2901 27th Ave S: Looting, broken windows, fire/water damage Seafood to Go , 2930 Chicago Ave: Destroyed by fire

, 2930 Chicago Ave: Destroyed by fire See Eyewear , 3032 Hennepin Ave S: Property damage

, 3032 Hennepin Ave S: Property damage Sew Simple , 2424 Nicollet Ave: Property damage

, 2424 Nicollet Ave: Property damage Sew What , 121 S 8th St: Windows smashed

, 121 S 8th St: Windows smashed Seward Community Co-op , 2823 E Franklin Ave: Window smashed

, 2823 E Franklin Ave: Window smashed Seward Pharmacy , 2209 E Lake St: Windows smashed

, 2209 E Lake St: Windows smashed Shell , 640 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire

, 640 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire Single-family home , 2616 E 29th St: Destroyed by fire

, 2616 E 29th St: Destroyed by fire Skol Liquors , 2500 27th Ave S: Property damage, looting

, 2500 27th Ave S: Property damage, looting Smart Stop , 3759 N Penn Ave: Destroyed by fire

, 3759 N Penn Ave: Destroyed by fire Smokeless , 514 E Hennepin Ave: Vandalized

, 514 E Hennepin Ave: Vandalized Soderberg’s Floral & Gift , 3305 E Lake St: Property damage

, 3305 E Lake St: Property damage Sol Travel , 224 W Lake St: Looting, fire damage, water damage

, 224 W Lake St: Looting, fire damage, water damage SoPHI Apartments , 811 E Lake St: Property damage

, 811 E Lake St: Property damage Speedway , 4320 E Lake St: Property damage

, 4320 E Lake St: Property damage Speedway , 801 W Lake St: Destroyed by fire

, 801 W Lake St: Destroyed by fire Speedway , 300 Broadway St NE: Door smashed, looting

, 300 Broadway St NE: Door smashed, looting Sprint Store , 3009 Nicollet Ave: Looting, property damage

, 3009 Nicollet Ave: Looting, property damage Stop N Shop , 3050 1st Ave S: Fire reported

, 3050 1st Ave S: Fire reported Studiiyo23 , 2319 Hennepin Ave S: Property damage, looting

, 2319 Hennepin Ave S: Property damage, looting Subway , 2130C E Lake St: Property damage

, 2130C E Lake St: Property damage T-Mobile , 800 E Lake St: Heavy looting, fire damage

, 800 E Lake St: Heavy looting, fire damage Target , 2500 E Lake St: Looting, property damage

, 2500 E Lake St: Looting, property damage Target , 1650 New Brighton Blvd: Broken windows

, 1650 New Brighton Blvd: Broken windows Target , 1300 W Lake St: Property damage, looting

, 1300 W Lake St: Property damage, looting TCF Bank , 3118 E Lake St: Property damage

, 3118 E Lake St: Property damage Teppanyaki Grill and Supreme Buffet , 2216 E Lake St: Fire, property damage

, 2216 E Lake St: Fire, property damage The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge , 3010 Minnehaha Ave: Graffiti, damage from fire sprinklers

, 3010 Minnehaha Ave: Graffiti, damage from fire sprinklers The Hub Bike Co-op , 3016 Minnehaha Ave: Property damage

, 3016 Minnehaha Ave: Property damage The Nic on Fifth , 465 Nicollet Mall: Graffiti

, 465 Nicollet Mall: Graffiti Thurston Jewelers , 705 W Lake St: Break-in

, 705 W Lake St: Break-in Tibet Store , 2835 Hennepin Ave: Windows smashed

, 2835 Hennepin Ave: Windows smashed Timberland , 3001 Hennepin Ave: Property damage, looting

, 3001 Hennepin Ave: Property damage, looting Tires Plus , 3421 E Lake St: Property damage

, 3421 E Lake St: Property damage Tobacco shop , 2835 Hennepin Ave: Window smashed

, 2835 Hennepin Ave: Window smashed Tom’s Barber Shop , 2142 N 44th Ave: Extensive fire damage

, 2142 N 44th Ave: Extensive fire damage Total Wireless , 2130 E Lake St, Suite A: Fire and property damage

, 2130 E Lake St, Suite A: Fire and property damage Town Talk Diner & Gastropub , 2707 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire

, 2707 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire Trattoria Mucci , 901 W Lake St: Break-in

, 901 W Lake St: Break-in Turtle Bread , 4205 E 34th St: Door smashed

, 4205 E 34th St: Door smashed Tweak The Glam Studio , 611 W Lake St: Fire damage

, 611 W Lake St: Fire damage TwinCare Dental , 2228 E Lake St: Fire, property damage

, 2228 E Lake St: Fire, property damage U 2 Nails , 2928 Chicago Ave: Destroyed by fire

, 2928 Chicago Ave: Destroyed by fire U.S. Bank , 2800 E Lake St: Property damage, fire damage, graffiti

, 2800 E Lake St: Property damage, fire damage, graffiti U.S. Bank , 1030 W Broadway Ave: Looting

, 1030 W Broadway Ave: Looting U.S. Bank , 919 E Lake St: Heavy fire, property damage

, 919 E Lake St: Heavy fire, property damage U.S. Post Office , 110 E 31st St: Destroyed by fire

, 110 E 31st St: Destroyed by fire U.S. Post Office , 3033 27th Ave S: Destroyed by fire

, 3033 27th Ave S: Destroyed by fire Uncle Hugo’s and Uncle Edgar’s bookstores , 2864 Chicago Ave: Destroyed by fire

, 2864 Chicago Ave: Destroyed by fire Uptown Pawn , 301 W Lake St: Windows smashed, property damage, heavy looting

, 301 W Lake St: Windows smashed, property damage, heavy looting Uptown Theater , 2906 Hennepin Ave: Broken windows

, 2906 Hennepin Ave: Broken windows Urban 29 , 804 E Lake St: Property damaged

, 804 E Lake St: Property damaged Urban Forage Winery and Cider House , 3016 E Lake St: Property damage, looting

, 3016 E Lake St: Property damage, looting Urban Outfitters , 3006 Hennepin Ave: Window smashed

, 3006 Hennepin Ave: Window smashed Valerie’s Carcineria , 3149 Nicollet Ave: Merchandise stolen

, 3149 Nicollet Ave: Merchandise stolen Walgreens , 3121 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire

, 3121 E Lake St: Destroyed by fire Walgreens , 4547 Hiawatha Ave: Windows smashed, some looting

, 4547 Hiawatha Ave: Windows smashed, some looting Walgreens , 4323 Chicago Ave: Windows, door damaged

, 4323 Chicago Ave: Windows, door damaged Walgreens , 200 W Lake St: Many broken windows, entry smashed, apparent looting, extensive fire damage

, 200 W Lake St: Many broken windows, entry smashed, apparent looting, extensive fire damage Walgreens , 2650 Hennepin Ave: Property damage

, 2650 Hennepin Ave: Property damage Walgreens , 627 W Broadway Ave: Fire damage

, 627 W Broadway Ave: Fire damage Walgreens , 5428 Lyndale Ave S: Flooding, property damage

, 5428 Lyndale Ave S: Flooding, property damage Wells Fargo , 2218 E Lake St: Fire and property damage

, 2218 E Lake St: Fire and property damage Wells Fargo , 3030 Nicollet Ave: Destroyed by fire

, 3030 Nicollet Ave: Destroyed by fire Wendy’s , 2931 26th Ave S: Destroyed by fire

, 2931 26th Ave S: Destroyed by fire Whiskey Junction , 901 Cedar Ave: Looting, broken windows

, 901 Cedar Ave: Looting, broken windows White Castle , 100 W Lake St: All windows broken, property damage

, 100 W Lake St: All windows broken, property damage Xcel Energy , 404 Nicollet Mall: Smashed windows and graffiti

, 404 Nicollet Mall: Smashed windows and graffiti Yuan Yuan , 1010 W Broadway Ave: Broken windows, property damage

, 1010 W Broadway Ave: Broken windows, property damage Yusuf Center , 347 E Lake St: Looted

, 347 E Lake St: Looted Zipps Liquors, 2618 E Franklin Ave: Windows/doors broken, looting

In St. Paul

7-Mile Sportwear , 590 University Ave W: Property damage, looting

, 590 University Ave W: Property damage, looting Aldi , 1134 University Ave W: Property damage, looting

, 1134 University Ave W: Property damage, looting America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses , 1360 University Ave W: Graffiti, property damage

, 1360 University Ave W: Graffiti, property damage Ananya Dance Theatre , 1197 University Ave W: Property damage

, 1197 University Ave W: Property damage Ax-man Surplus , 1639 University Ave W: Broken door/windows, graffiti, looting

, 1639 University Ave W: Broken door/windows, graffiti, looting Big Top Liquors , 1544 University Ave W: Property damage

, 1544 University Ave W: Property damage Black Hart , 1415 University Ave W: Property damage

, 1415 University Ave W: Property damage Bole Ethiopian Restaurant , 490 N Syndicate St: Destroyed by fire

, 490 N Syndicate St: Destroyed by fire Boost Mobile , 1499 University Ave W: Fire damage

, 1499 University Ave W: Fire damage BP , 1347 University Ave W: Property damage

, 1347 University Ave W: Property damage Cub Foods , 2197 Old Hudson Rd: Looting

, 2197 Old Hudson Rd: Looting Culver’s , 1491 University Ave N: Property damage, looting

, 1491 University Ave N: Property damage, looting CVS , 1300 University Ave W: Store damage

, 1300 University Ave W: Store damage Dey Appliance Parts , 525 Snelling Ave N: Property damage

, 525 Snelling Ave N: Property damage Discount Tire , 1350 University Ave W: Property damage

, 1350 University Ave W: Property damage DTLR , 1515 University Ave W: Looting

, 1515 University Ave W: Looting Enterprise Rent-A-Car , 1161 University Ave W: Fire damage

, 1161 University Ave W: Fire damage Family Dollar , 1536 University Ave W: Property damage, looting

, 1536 University Ave W: Property damage, looting Fire ‘N’ Ice Chicken , 600 University Ave W: Property damage

, 600 University Ave W: Property damage First Grand Avenue Liquor Store , 918 Grand Ave: Property damage, looting

, 918 Grand Ave: Property damage, looting Foot Locker , 1484 University Ave W: Extensive fire damage

, 1484 University Ave W: Extensive fire damage Frattallone’s Ace Hardware , 650 Grand Ave: Looter tried to drive car through back door. Damaged door and broke glass. No theft.

, 650 Grand Ave: Looter tried to drive car through back door. Damaged door and broke glass. No theft. Furniture Barn , 1389 University Ave W: Heavily looted

, 1389 University Ave W: Heavily looted GameStop , 1484 University Ave W: Substantial fire damage, looting

, 1484 University Ave W: Substantial fire damage, looting Golden Treasures jewelry store , 805 Grand Ave: Looting, property damage

, 805 Grand Ave: Looting, property damage Goodwill , 1239 University Ave W: Windows smashed

, 1239 University Ave W: Windows smashed Great Clips , 1474 University Ave W: Extensive fire damage

, 1474 University Ave W: Extensive fire damage Great Health Nutrition , 1360 University Ave W: Looting

, 1360 University Ave W: Looting Holiday , 600 Snelling Ave N: Property damage, looting

, 600 Snelling Ave N: Property damage, looting Leeann Chin , 1360 University Ave W: Property damage

, 1360 University Ave W: Property damage Liquor Barrel , 665 7th St W: Looting, property damage

, 665 7th St W: Looting, property damage Lloyd’s Pharmacy , 720 Snelling Ave N: Destroyed by fire

, 720 Snelling Ave N: Destroyed by fire Lululemon , 870 Grand Ave: Looting, property damage

, 870 Grand Ave: Looting, property damage maX it PAWN , 1519 University Ave W: Looting

, 1519 University Ave W: Looting McDonald’s , 1570 University Ave W: Property damage, fire

, 1570 University Ave W: Property damage, fire Metro T-Mobile , 1539 University Ave W: Property damage, looting

, 1539 University Ave W: Property damage, looting Midway Tobacco and Vapor , 1475 University Ave W: Property damage, looting

, 1475 University Ave W: Property damage, looting Midway Tobacco Outlet Plus , 1418 University Ave W: Property damage

, 1418 University Ave W: Property damage NAPA Auto Parts , 1271 University Ave W: Heavy fire damage

, 1271 University Ave W: Heavy fire damage Noodles and Co. , 470 Hamline Ave N: Windows smashed

, 470 Hamline Ave N: Windows smashed O’Reilly Auto Parts , 448 Lexington Pkwy N: Fire, property damage

, 448 Lexington Pkwy N: Fire, property damage Peking Garden , 1488 University Ave W: Property damage

, 1488 University Ave W: Property damage R.F. Moeller Jeweler , 2065 Ford Pkwy: Windows broken, looting

, 2065 Ford Pkwy: Windows broken, looting Snelling Avenue Fine Wines , 500 Snelling Ave N: Property damage, looting, heavy fire

, 500 Snelling Ave N: Property damage, looting, heavy fire Speedway , 970 University Ave W: Fire, property damage

, 970 University Ave W: Fire, property damage Speedway , 2051 Grand Ave: Extensive fire damage

, 2051 Grand Ave: Extensive fire damage Speedway , 756 Snelling Ave N: Property damage, looting

, 756 Snelling Ave N: Property damage, looting Speedway , 1580 Ford Pkwy: Broken windows

, 1580 Ford Pkwy: Broken windows Sports Dome , 1505 University Ave W: Destroyed by fire

, 1505 University Ave W: Destroyed by fire Springboard for the Arts , 262 University Ave W: Fire and property damage

, 262 University Ave W: Fire and property damage Sprint Store , 1360 University Ave N: Property damage, looting

, 1360 University Ave N: Property damage, looting T-Mobile , 878 Arcade St: Property damage, looting

, 878 Arcade St: Property damage, looting T.J. Maxx , 1410 University Ave W: Heavy fire damage

, 1410 University Ave W: Heavy fire damage Taco Bell , 565 Snelling Ave N: Property damage, looting

, 565 Snelling Ave N: Property damage, looting Target , 1300 University Ave W: Some looting

, 1300 University Ave W: Some looting TCF Bank , 459 Lexington Pkwy N: Property damage

, 459 Lexington Pkwy N: Property damage The Fixery , 760 Cleveland Ave S: Windows broken, looting

, 760 Cleveland Ave S: Windows broken, looting The UPS Store , 1360 University Ave W: Property damage, looting

, 1360 University Ave W: Property damage, looting The Vitamin Shoppe , 472 Hamline Ave N: Property damage

, 472 Hamline Ave N: Property damage To New York , 1486 University Ave W: Property damage

, 1486 University Ave W: Property damage Turf Club , 1601 University Ave W: Looted, flooded by sprinkler damage

, 1601 University Ave W: Looted, flooded by sprinkler damage Verizon , 474 Hamline Ave N: Property damage

, 474 Hamline Ave N: Property damage Vig Guitars , 595 Snelling Ave N: Property damage, looting

, 595 Snelling Ave N: Property damage, looting Walgreens, 1585 Randolph Ave: Fire, property damage

In Roseville

Best Buy , 1643 County Road B2 W: Police received report of looting

, 1643 County Road B2 W: Police received report of looting Cub Foods , 1201 Larpenteur Ave W: Looting

, 1201 Larpenteur Ave W: Looting Pawn America , 1715 Rice St: Police received reports of looting

, 1715 Rice St: Police received reports of looting Rosedale Center , 1595 MN-36: Police received reports of looting

, 1595 MN-36: Police received reports of looting Speedway , 1350 Larpenteur Ave W: Fire damage

, 1350 Larpenteur Ave W: Fire damage Sprint Store , 2181 Snelling Ave N: Property damage, police received report of looting

, 2181 Snelling Ave N: Property damage, police received report of looting T-Mobile , 1701 Lexington Ave N: Police received report of looting

, 1701 Lexington Ave N: Police received report of looting Target , 1515 County B Rd W: Police received reports of looting

, 1515 County B Rd W: Police received reports of looting Walmart, 1960 Twin Lakes Pkwy: Police received reports of looting

