















Black Fathers Stand Up Where White Elitists Fear to Tread-In a Failed Gov’t School

This is a truly uplifting story covering the mission of 40 fathers who happen to be Black, volunteering to change the climate in a failed government school crippled by 3 straight days of fighting. The battles caused a massive police response and led to 23 arrests.

They call themselves “Dads On Duty” and decided “….the best people who can take care of our kids are who? Us. We’re out doing what we do for our babies.”

No haughty Critical Race Theory or Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion training for this crew of men walking the walk, in schools where elitists fear to tread.

Please check out this terrific video, which says so very much in two minutes, about how to fix the public school horrors found in too many Democrat run cities.

God Bless these guys:

