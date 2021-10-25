New Yorkers Storm Barclays Center, “Let Kyrie Play!”

















On Sunday, protesters crashed through the barricades at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York bearing an American flag and shouting anti-vaccine mandate slogans like “no more mandates!” and urging the NBA to “let Kyrie play!”

The Nets were on lockdown for a short time.

New Yorkers have been marching in the city throughout the summer but the media is oddly uninterested or they insult the protesters. Politicians don’t care either because we are a one party state.

Tomorrow city workers will march across the Brooklyn Bridge.

Watch:

Clashes broke out at the Barclays Center in New York when anti-vaccine mandate protesters tried to go inside. They’re protesting in support of Kyrie Irving, who is unable to play home games with the Brooklyn Nets because he’s not Covid vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/Abhc7RZCb8 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 24, 2021

Supporters of Kyrie Irving who are against vaccine mandates storm the doors of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. pic.twitter.com/aBA6YTWCCe — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) October 24, 2021

Brooklyn, NYC, New York 🇺🇸 – Both BLM and Freedom Rally protestors break through the barricades and storm the doors of the Barclays Center in support of Kyrie Irving and against the vaccine mandates. 🚫 Vaxxpass 🚫💉 Mandates pic.twitter.com/RiybbutFEM — Intrepid Eagle 🇺🇲 (@SonsOfMontesQ) October 24, 2021

