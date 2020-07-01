Black Florida Sheriff Will Deputize Every Lawful Gun Owner in the County

Sheriff Darryl Daniels of Clay County, Florida, is fed up with protesters who are anything but peaceful. He gave a stern warning to those who are thinking about coming into his county to disrupt their quality of life with lawlessness.



The sheriff, who is black, stepped in front of the camera with his officers, black and white, standing in solidarity behind him.





Daniels said he and his officers have sworn an oath to “support, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Their oath ends with “so help me God.” Sheriff Daniels went on to say that God is absent from the media and Black Lives Matter.



The sheriff is a Navy veteran (1983-1991). He worked in the Jacksonville, Florida, Sheriff’s Office from 1991-2016 and was elected sheriff of Clay County in 2016.



No doubt, his detractors will try to discredit him. Blacks who don’t “follow the rules” are subject to character assassination. This will certainly happen to Sheriff Daniels.



The sheriff promised to “make special deputies of every lawful gun owner in the county” for the purpose of standing “in the gap between lawlessness and civility.”



Sheriff Daniels ended his speech by saying, “You’ve been warned.”





Image from: actionnewsjax.com