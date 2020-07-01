Russia Bounty Story Implodes, they’re looking for the leaker

A crimes report was filed by the CIA with the Department of Justice over a leak, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said Wednesday.

“We have seen targeted leaks of classified information against this President, and it is irresponsible: phone calls with foreign leaders, meetings with government officials, and now reports of alleged intelligence. Make no mistake: This damages our ability, as a nation, to collect intelligence,” she said.

“Some leaker took it upon themselves in an effort to attack the president, or to maybe promote some policy agenda, to leak allegations that now make it almost impossible for us to find out what happened,” O’Brien said

The leak stated that Russia was offering bounties to kill U.S. soldiers and the President was briefed. As it turns out, that isn’t true.

THE CIA NEVER BRIEFED THE PRESIDENT

A senior career CIA official made the decision not to have President Donald Trump briefed on the raw intelligence.

“She made that decision because she didn’t have confidence in the intelligence that came up,” O’Brien said.

“She made that call. And you know what? I think she made the right call, so I’m not going to criticize her. Knowing the facts that I know now, I stand behind that call,” he added.

The raw intelligence was leaked to the New York Times, which falsely reported that Trump was briefed on it and chose not to do anything, according to intelligence officials.

“That was a hoax, and there’s no question about it,” O’Brien said.

