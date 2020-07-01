BLM, the deep-pocketed and powerful influencers

Commentary, mostly taken from Brent Bozell

Bill O’Reilly thinks most Black people don’t like Black Lives Matter and their destructive Marxist ways. That’s what I believe too. However, I see the Black youth in sports applaud them. They are like the White youth — misinformed and spent too much time around Marxist teachers. They are a danger to the United States and our way of life. Their ignorance is an existential threat to America.

In the past few months, they have become extremely rich and powerful. They now sway the opinions of the high and mighty as they influence major corporations.

THE OP-ED

Brent Bozell of the Media Research Center penned an op-ed for The Daily Caller, and we pulled a few quotes we thought you might be interested in reading.

Black Lives Matter was founded by radical extremists who are perfectly pleased with the rioting, looting, vandalism, and violence that have plagued our cities for the past several weeks.

It’s what violent revolutionaries do. Do I exaggerate?

Two of the three founders are self-described “trained Marxists.” Co-founder Patrisse Cullors told Cosmo that Assata Shakur is one of the leaders who inspired her. Shakur’s real name is Joanne Chesimard and she is wanted by the FBI as a “domestic terrorist” for murdering a police officer, escaping prison, and hiding out in Cuba for decades.

One of the board of directors for the leftist group Thousand Currents, which handles donations to Black Lives Matter, is a convicted terrorist. She was pardoned by President Bill Clinton.

They live their beliefs.

Sorry, you spoiled, white-privileged, nameless, faceless, cowardly fools. BLM supports the destruction of America, and you’ve endorsed it, and they’re laughing at you. Greater New York Black Lives Matter president Hawk Newsome warned that “if this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it.” He claimed it “a matter of interpretation” whether he was speaking “figuratively” or “literally.”

It’s a blatant threat. No one at BLM denounced him.

Mr. Bozell got into the statues. They’re tearing down all of our heroes, even World War II monuments, abolitionists, and Lincoln Memorials.

Blasting the Enablers

He absolutely blasts the enablers. [Dan Cathy, stop shining shoes out of white guilt. Stop it.]

Listen up, all you Christian leaders kneeling in prayer. While you’re sermonizing about the need to show support for their movement, BLM leaders are sermonizing about destroying yours. BLM activist Shaun King wants symbols of your religion eradicated. “Yes I think the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down,” he tweeted. “They are a form of white supremacy. Always have been.”

BLM hasn’t denounced him. And you’re enabling him.

Amazon, Netflix, GoFundMe, Chick-fil-A — all you corporations sending millions and tripping over yourselves to be one with the crowd — do any of you know how to read? You should be held legally accountable for their destruction given it’s made possible by the money you’ve provided.

He goes on to talk about their goal to eliminate the family and start a [communist] revolution. They don’t hide who or what they are. They spell it out on their website.

Go to their website and if you like what you hear, vote for Joe Biden, their puppet. But also go to the Daily Caller and read the entire op-ed.

These are dangerous times and we could fall into socialism. If we do, there is no turning back.

BLACK LIVES MATTER HERO IS A TERRORIST ON TEN MOST WANTED

NEW: Alicia Garza, one of the co-founders of the Black Lives Matter national org, names cop-killer Assata Shakur as one of her heroes. And Thousand Currents — which handles the intake of BLM donations — has a convicted terrorist on its board.@DCExaminerhttps://t.co/lDb5ZaERuD — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) June 26, 2020