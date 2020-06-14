Black Genocide in America

Although slavery ended more than a century and a half ago, racial inequality continues despite the efforts of people of all races, ethnicities, and creeds to eliminate the vestiges of racism.



But this pales in comparison to the Black Genocide happening in America today.



Black Lives Matter (BLM) was founded in 2013 in response to the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the death of Trayvon Martin. The organization has come to the forefront again following the death of George Floyd in May.



The BLM website states, “We are working for a world where black lives are no longer systematically targeted for demise.”



But the systematic death of black lives is happening now, and it’s being perpetrated by the black community itself. It’s self-inflicted genocide.



Bishop Wellington Boone, a highly respected black Christian leader, wrote a book in 2016 called “Black Self-Genocide: What Black Lives Matter Won’t Say.” In his book, Boone challenges black men to take responsibility for their own behavior, their families, and their communities. He challenges them to stop kneeling in protest during the National Anthem at football games and start kneeling in protest during the Black National Anthem (“Lift Every Voice and Sing”). He encourages black men to return to the foundations of faith and family.



The last Sunday in May of this year, Chicago recorded its single deadliest day in six decades, with 18 murders. There were 24 murders over that weekend, with 85 others shot and wounded. It was mostly black-on-black crime, with many of the people being unintended victims of the senseless violence.



Why does the black community decry the deaths Trayvon Martin and of George Floyd while totally ignoring the murder and wounding of over 100 people in one city in one weekend?



Why isn’t the black community outraged that black women are four times more likely than white women to have an abortion? Black women are killing their unborn babies by the hundreds of thousands! The National Institutes of Health published an article on this disparity of abortion rates.



Statistics compiled by William Robert Johnston, Ph.D., show that in 1971, among black women in the U.S., there were about six live births for every abortion. In 2017, the rate of infanticide skyrocketed to about six live births for every three abortions. In other words, the abortion rate among black women tripled, with half of their pregnancies ending in abortion.



In 2017 alone, almost 300,000 black fetuses were aborted. That’s the entire population of St. Louis, Missouri.



Even more shocking, in 1990, 1991, and 1992, abortions by black women topped an astounding one and a half million in three years. That’s the population of Philadelphia. To put it in perspective, for every 6.7 live births, there were 5 abortions! If that slaughter of babies is not genocide, I don’t know what is!



Between black-on-black murders and abortions, blacks are committing self-genocide. We all mourn the loss of any human life in a wrongful death shooting by police, but BLM and the black community at large doesn’t lift a finger to stop the senseless murder of blacks by other blacks or the mass murder of their unborn babies.



The outrage in the black community over the death of George Floyd is shamefully misplaced!



Based on the statistics, it doesn’t seem as if Black Lives Matter to blacks. If Black Lives Matter, then the black community would turn inward and use a mirror to look at the real issues it faces.



If Black Lives Matter, then black leaders would work to end black-on-black violence in their own communities.



If Black Lives Matter, then black organizations would work to end the epidemic of abortions among black women.



Black Genocide in America is self-inflicted and can only be stopped from inside the black community.





