Cancel cultists are out to get Trevor Noah over a newly-surfaced video

An old stand-up routine of Trevor Noah has surfaced and it has the cancel culture infuriated.

In the clip below, he made a joke out of an altercation between miners in South Africa and the police sent to end the riots in 2012. The police fired on protesters/rioters and killed 34 people.

The wokesters say Noah is justifying state terror on poor miners. As the left trashes cops in the United States, this is certainly not allowed.

People on the right won’t care if he’s canceled since he only spews hate nightly at the right and the Republican president.

Watch:

I've never watched any of his stand-ups, so somebody showed me @_michaelbrooks' commentary on this video. I went and watched the whole thing, and yeah I'm confident I fucking hate the guy. I hope his exit from this planet is prolonged and unpleasant.pic.twitter.com/WRNa8VCdMq — Brother Q. (@andraydomise) June 12, 2020

Holy shit, I had no idea he was this bad. What is wrong with this man? This is the same guy who wrote a memoir about being “born a crime” in apartheid south africa, so the failure to connect that abuse of state power to this one has me scratching my head. — Robert Jay Myers 🌹 (@robertjaytoday) June 13, 2020

I read this and thought ‘damn that’s pretty harsh man’. Then I watched the video and it’s absolutely vile. Pure poison. — Victor Pougy (@vpougy) June 12, 2020

I’d never seen this, this is absolutely the most repellent thing — Drapeau Rouge (@ledrapeaurouge) June 12, 2020