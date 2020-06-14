Cancel cultists are out to get Trevor Noah over a newly-surfaced video

By
M. Dowling
-
0

An old stand-up routine of Trevor Noah has surfaced and it has the cancel culture infuriated.

In the clip below, he made a joke out of an altercation between miners in South Africa and the police sent to end the riots in 2012. The police fired on protesters/rioters and killed 34 people.

The wokesters say Noah is justifying state terror on poor miners. As the left trashes cops in the United States, this is certainly not allowed.

People on the right won’t care if he’s canceled since he only spews hate nightly at the right and the Republican president.

Watch:

