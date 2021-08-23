Black Hawks gone! At least 45 are now in the hands of the Taliban/ISIS/al Qaeda/China

Rep. Jim Banks said today that the administration left at least 45 Black Hawks in Afghanistan. They are not only $21 million apiece, but they also contain our most advanced and once-secret technology. It’s now in the hands of medieval thugs.
The Black Hawk is a highly versatile aircraft. Although a transport chopper, the UH-60 is deadly when outfitted with electronic warfare systems, as well as heavy armaments. The Black Hawk can also be equipped with an array of missiles including AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, and AIM-92 Stingers. The latest versions of this helicopter carry two General Electric 701D turbo shaft engines that allow it to achieve excellent speed and maneuverability.
The Chinese, Russians, ISIS, al-Qaida, Iran all have access now.
As we reported over the weekend, the Taliban et al have a list of Afghans who helped Americans along with their biometric data. They also have the biometric scanners we left behind, and are going house-to-house murdering Afghans on the list and/or their families.
Rep. Banks said that the Biden administration has transported seven times more Afghans than Americans out of Afghanistan. [It’s whoever shows up]
Mollie Hemingway of the Federalist put up a shortlist of what was left behind.
Unbelievable incompetence pic.twitter.com/kXkkGMdJq3
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 23, 2021
Another report notes the following were left behind: 2,000 armored vehicles, 162,000 radio, and communications devices, and 16,000 night vision goggles.
The crazies are celebrating the amount of equipment left behind:
A former US military base captured by Taliban forces celebrating with the equipment left behind#Taliban #ustroops #Afganistan
pic.twitter.com/33UD99avvH
— Prolific News (@ProlificGlobal) August 16, 2021
Military equipment left behind by Afghan and American troops; now in the hands of the Taliban forces #Afganistan
pic.twitter.com/1rkU5CqmgC
— Prolific News (@ProlificGlobal) August 16, 2021
Then there is that open border.
Biden’s Afghanistan blunder has caused chaos at home and abroad. Really dangerous national security consequences to Biden’s failed leadership for a long time to come!!! https://t.co/YXuGknbJjf
— Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 23, 2021
Biden doesn’t trust the media or at least no more than the Taliban:
Saying you trust the media as much as you trust the Taliban seems like a bad look for Joe Biden. I’d imagine the media hates that … pic.twitter.com/TMZ0PRpPCr
— Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 23, 2021
Somebody had better ask the Joint Chiefs who told them to leave them there.
CCP has some new bootleg copy coming soon toys while Russia will figure out how to stop them in future conflicts.
Courtesy of the CPUSA traitor RAT POS maggots.
Long Marchers stick together until it is a burnt down scorched earth wasteland.
‘Never, ever give up on hope, never doubt, never tire, and never become discouraged. Be not afraid.’
—St. John Paul The Great
Treason doth never prosper, what’s the reason? For if it prosper, none dare call it Treason.
Sir John Harington, “Of Treason,” The Letters and Epigrams of Sir John Harington…, ed. Norman E. McClure, book 4, epigram 5, p. 255 (1977). The complete edition of his epigrams was published in 1618.
It was intentional
Democrats wanted all that military equipment to end in the hands of the Taliban