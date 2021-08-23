Black Hawks gone! At least 45 are now in the hands of the Taliban/ISIS/al Qaeda/China

















Rep. Jim Banks said today that the administration left at least 45 Black Hawks in Afghanistan. They are not only $21 million apiece, but they also contain our most advanced and once-secret technology. It’s now in the hands of medieval thugs.

The Black Hawk is a highly versatile aircraft. Although a transport chopper, the UH-60 is deadly when outfitted with electronic warfare systems, as well as heavy armaments. The Black Hawk can also be equipped with an array of missiles including AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, and AIM-92 Stingers. The latest versions of this helicopter carry two General Electric 701D turbo shaft engines that allow it to achieve excellent speed and maneuverability.

The Chinese, Russians, ISIS, al-Qaida, Iran all have access now.

As we reported over the weekend, the Taliban et al have a list of Afghans who helped Americans along with their biometric data. They also have the biometric scanners we left behind, and are going house-to-house murdering Afghans on the list and/or their families.

Rep. Banks said that the Biden administration has transported seven times more Afghans than Americans out of Afghanistan. [It’s whoever shows up]

Mollie Hemingway of the Federalist put up a shortlist of what was left behind.

Another report notes the following were left behind: 2,000 armored vehicles, 162,000 radio, and communications devices, and 16,000 night vision goggles.

The crazies are celebrating the amount of equipment left behind:

Then there is that open border.

Biden’s Afghanistan blunder has caused chaos at home and abroad. Really dangerous national security consequences to Biden’s failed leadership for a long time to come!!! https://t.co/YXuGknbJjf — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 23, 2021

Biden doesn’t trust the media or at least no more than the Taliban:

Saying you trust the media as much as you trust the Taliban seems like a bad look for Joe Biden. I’d imagine the media hates that … pic.twitter.com/TMZ0PRpPCr — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 23, 2021

