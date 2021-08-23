Australia’s police are running over people in their dystopian hellscape

















In Australia, an ‘illegal’ church was shut down by the police, $35 000 in fines were handed out, there is a 9 pm curfew in greater Sydney, and the police can lockdown entire apartment buildings. The government deployed the Army to patrol the streets. Children have been tear-gassed by police. The government is also building quarantine camps.

We have a series of examples.

It’s for your health:

Can anyone notice the difference between the violence of the taliban against the Afghans, and the violence of the australian police against the australians? #طالبان #أفغانستان #Afghanistan #AustraliaHasFallen pic.twitter.com/yVwQPCdhrO — (@mab985) August 22, 2021

The Man in the Elevator

In the video below, a man in an elevator, who is under arrest, is seen coughing without covering his mouth. The police chief who is narrating says he’s the ‘worst of the worst.’

Also in the video, teenagers are seen getting fined $1,000 each for going outside of their homes. They don’t appear to be sick.

The police chief comes back on to say that “there are 681 penalty infringement notices issued in the last 24 hours. More than 400 of those notices were again for people being outside of their homes without a reasonable excuse.”

They were outside and that warrants a notice?

What is happening in Australia?

pic.twitter.com/9ujQ7MozSS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 23, 2021

Australia has gone mad. They are making felons out of the ordinary working man and woman.

At what point do even the police say, I can’t support this any longer? pic.twitter.com/ia2CwvOfaY — MermanK (@MermanKris) August 22, 2021

Truckers plan to go on strike and shut down the country until the dictators in power relent. They want to “shut down this sh-t government.”

Australia: The truck drivers of Australia are planning to shut down the country in order to bring down the dictators… They are telling you to stock up on food for a couple of weeks . Let’s see how this plays out.. #NoMoreLockdowns #AustraliaHasFallen pic.twitter.com/8ptCFgc4IY — Gillian McKeith (@GillianMcKeith) August 22, 2021

Children are being pepper-sprayed for holding a sign?

#AustraliaHasFallen & is now under the control of CCP puppets in their government. There is no difference between Communist China & Australia now. WOW https://t.co/MPOisOhvif — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) August 23, 2021

A sign has to be put outside any home with a COV-afflicted person.

Woooow!! Australia is now literally like Nazi Germans in the mid 1930’s #AustraliaHasFallen pic.twitter.com/ly5ErWwpOR — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) August 23, 2021

Australia looks like China:

I have covered many protests in Melbourne. Never have police fired rubber bullets or used tear gas. Yesterday they did both. Shooting, spraying and gassing UNARMED protesters in the name of health. Please RT for the world to see.#AustraliaHasFallen pic.twitter.com/c5wofzef4O — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 22, 2021

If this is true, this is crazy.

Then there’s this:

Remember the government is doing this for your Health pic.twitter.com/r55DrjDIqv — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) August 21, 2021

