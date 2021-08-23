Psaki: It’s irresponsible to say stranded Americans are stranded, Harris: you saw a successful drawdown

















Democrats live in an alternative universe. Jen Psaki and Kamala Harris proved that again today.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporter Peter Doocy and the world that no stranded Americans are stranded in Afghanistan.

She told Mr. Doocy that the President made the decision to leave Afghanistan with his national security team and considered what the repercussions would be. They left equipment so the Afghans could fight.

Doocy explained it is not that the president left Afghanistan, it’s the way he left, by pulling the troops before the Americans who are now stranded.

“First of all, I think it’s irresponsible to say Americans are stranded,” she snapped. “They are not. We are committed to bringing Americans who want to come home, home. We are in touch with them via phone, via text, via email, via any way we can possibly reach Americans to get them home if they want to return home.”

Doocy said, “There are no Americans stranded is the White House’s official position on what’s happening in Afghanistan?”

A smirking Psaki pointed at him and said, “I’m just calling you out for saying that we are stranding Americans in Afghanistan when I sa..we have been very clear that we are not leaving Americans who want to return home. We are going to bring them home and I think that’s important for the American public to hear and understand.”

Doocy segued into the President saying America is back but we are seeing Afghans getting beaten by the Taliban and Afghans handing babies over the barbed wire fence in the airport. “Is that what he meant when he said, ‘America is back.'”

“What the President meant,” a teed-off Psaki said, “is that we’re going to continue to lead in the world, including being the leaders in evacuating, not just our Afghan partners, not just American citizens, but now also our allies and we have done that by evacuating approximately 42,000 people over the last month. That is Americans leading. That is our men and women in our military leading on the ground, securing the airport after the Afghans fleed [sic] and didn’t secure the airport, and assuring that we are taking care of our partners as we promised you.”

Vice President Kamala Harris told the people of Singapore and the world that we watched a successful drawdown of the embassy in Kabul.

“On the issue of Afghanistan, and to that end, we have seen a successful drawdown of the Embassy,” Harris said.

This is something you’d hear in North Korea.

Biden has some credibility with vaccines and COV, at least with his fans, so that’s what he spoke about during his presser:

Joe Biden’s still delusional. He says Anti-American Rapinoe and Bird are the best of America.

