Black Lives Matter Agitators Crash Wedding of Officer Who Shot Black Man

Black Lives Matter leftists crashed the wedding of one of the Sacramento officers who shot unarmed Stephon Clark in March, the Daily Mail reported.

The officers thought Clark had a gun and neither officer has been charged.

The protesters confronted the officer with his groomsmen before the ceremony, calling him a “murderer.”

“I just wanted to know if you started planning your wedding before you killed Stephon Clark or after?” a woman says. “How you been sleeping since March 18? And I know this is supposed to be the happiest day of your life, he will not have that option.”

The groomsman kicked them out.

The activists obtained his wedding location — a vineyard an hour out of Sacramento — from the wedding website and recorded the confrontation.

“I think they need to be approached in spaces where they’re a little more vulnerable,” said Sacramento BLM founder Tanya Faison, according to CBS Sacramento.

The agitators said later they wanted to make sure the officer remembered this day for the rest of his life.