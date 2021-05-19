Black Lives Matter and Democrats stand with Hamas terrorists



















Black Lives Matter, a communist hate group funded heavily by George Soros, stands with the Hamas terrorists who have been bombing Israel for over a week.

“Black Lives Matter stands in solidarity with Palestinians,” the group tweeted. “We are a movement committed to ending settler colonialism in all forms and will continue to advocate for Palestinian liberation. ( always have. And always will be ). #freepalestine.”

The announcement prompted a “thank you” tweet from the controversial Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement, or BDS, which has for years called for an economic embargo of Israel in an attempt to destroy the State.

“Thank you for your solidarity,” the left-wing group tweeted in response. “From Ferguson to Palestine, our struggles against racism, white supremacy and for a just world are united!”

BLM is right where the Democrats are — on the side of terrorists. They wouldn’t block financial support to Hamas (see below).

Biden is sending money to the Hamas terrorists and his climate envoy, John Kerry, is basically an honorary Mullah, Lauren Boebert tweeted in response to Jen Psaki claiming the Trump administration did nothing constructive to bring peace to the Middle East [Psaki says this after the brilliant Abraham Accords which isolated Iran].

DEMOCRATS STAND WITH HAMAS

Democrats blocked a bid to bring the Palestinian International Terrorism Support Prevention Act up for consideration. The vote was 217-209 and it was along party lines. The bill, introduced by Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., would impose sanctions on foreign entities known to have provided financial assistance to Hamas, among other measures.

“Under my bill, the United States will sanction these groups that are supporting terrorism,” Mast said in a floor speech in support of the legislation. “Or if we do not pass this bill, we will not stand together to sanction these groups that are enabling this terrorism.”

